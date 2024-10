Following his Ranji Trophy century for Delhi against Tamil Nadu on Sunday, batter Yash Dhull expressed his gratefulness to be back in action following a heart surgery in July. It was a "minor" issue, he said, but one that could have caused serious issues later on if not addressed.

Dhull held Delhi together with an unbeaten 103 out of 264 for 8 in reply to Tamil Nadu's mammoth 674 for 6 declared at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. This is Dhull's first competitive tournament since his surgery.

"This was a very important innings for me because this is after surgery," Dhull said after the day's play. "I have seen a lot. When you come back to playing on such a platform and start a new innings, this is good motivation and a positive sign."

Speaking of the issue that forced the surgery, Dhull, who will turn 22 in November, said: "I got to know it is minor and from birth [congenital]. [But] I am playing at the ground again, this is God's doing. I am blessed.

"I got to know [of the issue] during a camp at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. This is life. Something or the other happens.

"This was a congenital problem. Normally the surgery happens after birth. Mine has happened very late. That we got to know was very important. Because after the age of 35, this would have harmed. Being back on the field makes me very happy."

Dhull, who has previously captained India's Under-19 team, completed his sixth first-class century here, in his 25th first-class game. He scored 10 in his previous game, against Chhattisgarh , which was his first since February. He said he was just looking to go about his batting as usual. "I haven't made any changes. I am focusing on doing what I have always done and I believe in that.

"This was a very important innings personally. I told to myself that and visualised [what I would do]."