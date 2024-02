Ranji Trophy round seven: TN in knockouts after six seasons, Thakur bags ten for Mumbai

He un-retired after announcing his decision to walk away from all forms of cricket at the end of Ranji Trophy 2022-23 to be able to realise a long-standing dream of winning the coveted title. There seemed some merit in his decision, too; Bengal had come within sniffing distance twice in the last three years (2019-20 and 2022-23), only to be pipped by Saurashtra. But there was no fairy tale ending for one of Indian domestic cricket's great war horses, Manoj Tiwary , as Bengal endured a disappointing end to a campaign that never took off; finishing third, behind eventual qualifiers Mumbai and Andhra in Group B.