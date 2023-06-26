Ravi Bishnoi moves from Rajasthan to Gujarat ahead of domestic season

Legspinner Ravi Bishnoi
has changed his state team ahead of the new domestic season, moving from Rajasthan to Gujarat.
Bishnoi, who has represented his home side Rajasthan in the domestic circuit since 2019, is likely to pair up with Piyush Chawla in his new team. Bishnoi posted a story on Instagram announcing the move, with a picture of him wearing the training kit of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) with the caption "new beginning".
Making his Rajasthan debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in February 2019, Bishnoi has played five List A games and 24 T20s for the side, picking seven wickets and 32 wickets in the formats respectively. He also played one first-class match for Rajasthan
last season, taking two wickets in an innings win against Puducherry.
Bishnoi made his debut for India in February 2022 and has played 10 T20Is and one ODI. In the IPL this season, he took 16 wickets for Lucknow Super Giants.