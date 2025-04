Pollard: Rohit will score again and we'll be singing his praises

"For me and for us, I think it's more about adaptability in whatever is presented on a particular day," MI batting coach Kieron Pollard said on Thursday. "As a former player and management, you want to be able to prepare for any eventuality and you try to control things that you can control, and the nature of the surfaces is something that we can't control as a management and as a playing group. So whatever is presented, that's how you get to be called world class and legends that you are able to adapt to anything that is in front of you."