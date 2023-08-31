Kate Anderson, Bella Armstrong get New Zealand call-ups

Both named in the squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa; Jess Kerr returns from injury

Uncapped batter Kate Anderson and allrounder Bella Armstrong have been named in New Zealand's squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa.

Andeson, 27, comes in on the back of a top domestic season for Canterbury, in which she topped the T20 batting charts with 536 runs at 59. She was subsequently in line for a call-up for the tour of Sri Lanka in July, but had to pull out due to a finger injury.

Auckland's Armstrong, 23, will only play the T20Is in South Africa, replacing Izzy Gaze who is in South Africa for the ODI leg of the tour.

Coach Ben Sawyer was all praise for the duo. "Kate had an outstanding domestic season last year and was unfortunate to miss the Sri Lanka tour through injury," he said. "We like her power and skills with the bat and we're looking forward to giving her an opportunity on the international stage.

"Bella's an exciting young prospect who hits the ball hard and is an outstanding fielder, so she's got all the attributes that we want from a White Fern."

The squad also features seamer Jess Kerr, who's returning from injury. "It's a real bonus to have Jess back in the squad after injury ruled her out of the Sri Lanka tour," Sawyer said. "She's got a world-class bowling skill set and is especially effective with her in-swinger, which is proving more and more difficult in the women's game.

"Jess bookends the innings, especially in a T20 match, as she swings it up front and then bowls an amazing legcutter at the death."

New Zealand kick off the tour of South Africa with a warm-up one-dayer on September 21, followed by three ODIs and five T20Is. The squad will undergo a training camp before leaving for South Africa, from September 10 to 14, in Tauranga.

Allrounder Hayley Jensen was not considered for selection for the tour as she is yet to fully recover from the knee surgery she underwent in May.