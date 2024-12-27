Stats - Corbin Bosch's boss-mode outing in the Boxing Day Test
The South Africa speedster put in an all-round show on Test debut
1 With his 4 for 63 and an unbeaten 81, Corbin Bosch became the first player from South Africa to pick up a four-wicket haul and make a fifty-plus score on Test debut. Overall, he is the 16th player to do so.
Dane Paterson and Bosch recorded the first instance for South Africa of two of their pacers claiming four-plus wicket hauls in a Test innings after coming in as first change or later. Overall, this was only the seventh such instance in Test cricket.
3 Paterson and Bosch shared nine wickets between them in the first innings, while Marco Jansen took the last, leaving Kagiso Rabada wicketless for only the third time in 69 Test innings at home.
81 not out by Bosch in South Africa's first innings is now the highest by any player while batting at No. 9 on Test debut. Milan Rathnayake's 72 was the previous highest, which came against England in Manchester earlier this year.
46 balls taken by Bosch to score a fifty is the second-fastest by a South African on Test debut, second only to Dave Nourse's 40-ball fifty against Australia in 1902.
18 innings by Babar Azam without a fifty-plus score since January 2023. He is the only specialist batter in the list with those who have played more that 15 innings.
Namooh Shah is a stats analyst at ESPNcricinfo