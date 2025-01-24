SA20: Klusener wants someone to 'light the fire' and revive DSG's campaign

"I'm concerned about everyone's form at the moment, including mine."

That's how Durban's Super Giants (DSG) coach Lance Klusener summed up the team's fortunes in a season where they are languishing at the bottom of the points table, a year after they made the SA20 final. With just one win in seven games, they need to win their remaining three to stand a chance of making it to the playoffs.

"I think we've got a group of very good players who just haven't really found their form, unfortunately," Klusener said after DSG's defeat to Paarl Royals . "That's cricket sometimes, but I think rather than dwelling on the past, we've got an opportunity ahead of us.

"I'm pretty certain five [four] wins will qualify us, and that's pretty much all we're interested in at the moment. I just think with the quality in that dressing room, it just takes someone to light the fire and get them going.

"We need to make sure that we're just dotting the 'i's and crossing the 't's. I'm sure there's enough quality in that dressing room to get three from three at the moment. That's kind of where we are at the moment."

Klusener was also confident that if DSG do manage to win three in three and pick up momentum at the back end of the tournament, they could go all the way.

"I think if we can get going, we're going to be difficult to stop if we can qualify," he said. "I've been doing franchise cricket now for many years, and I know that teams that pick up momentum towards the end are the ones that are generally difficult to stop. Yes, we've got a bit of work to do, but that's sport, and that's what brings these great cricketers back every day. It's that opportunity to write a story."

This season, DSG have largely used Quinton de Kock at No. 3 or No. 4, where he scored just one half-century in three games. On Thursday, de Kock was back at the top of the order, and top-scored with a 30-ball 43.

Quinton de Kock started aggressively on his return to the top of the order on Thursday • SA20

"It's all about balance. Lots of teams have got left-arm spin in the middle as well," Klusener said, explaining the decision to use de Kock in the middle order. "That was something we looked at, and if you look at our squad, we've got Jon-Jon [Smuts] and... who else is there that can open the batting? [Bryce] Parsons can open the batting. I thought it was an opportunity to give Parsons a go early on.

"As I said earlier, it was a thought of maybe just using Quinton in the middle as a left-right combination. That was our thinking about that early on."

In a late boost for DSG, they will have Australian allrounder Marcus Stoinis for the late stages of the season following Melbourne Stars' exit from the BBL.

"We'll have to re-look at that balance," Klusener said. "I know Stoinis will change the balance slightly and it might give an opportunity for someone like Prenelan [Subrayen] to make a play. We'll just have to look at that. We'll just have to see how Stoinis turns up tomorrow as well.