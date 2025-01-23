Matches (14)
DC vs Giants, 16th Match at Dubai, ILT20, Jan 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score

16th Match (N), Dubai (DICS), January 23, 2025, International League T20
Dubai Capitals FlagDubai Capitals
Gulf Giants FlagGulf Giants
Tomorrow
2:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SD Hope
5 M • 213 Runs • 53.25 Avg • 145.89 SR
Sikandar Raza
10 M • 205 Runs • 25.63 Avg • 123.49 SR
JM Vince
10 M • 322 Runs • 35.78 Avg • 121.05 SR
SO Hetmyer
10 M • 248 Runs • 35.43 Avg • 143.35 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
OP Stone
9 M • 11 Wkts • 8.21 Econ • 18.54 SR
Zahir Khan
7 M • 8 Wkts • 7 Econ • 18.75 SR
Aayan Afzal Khan
8 M • 12 Wkts • 5.52 Econ • 10.41 SR
B Muzarabani
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.52 Econ • 17.27 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
DC
GG
Player
Role
David Warner (c)
Opening Batter
Akif Raja 
Bowler
Ayman Ahamed 
-
Sam Billings 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Joe Burns 
Batter
Dushmantha Chameera 
Bowler
Ben Dunk 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Farhan Khan 
-
Jake Fraser-McGurk 
Batter
Gulbadin Naib 
Batting Allrounder
Haider Ali 
-
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Khalid Shah 
Opening Batter
Scott Kuggeleijn 
Bowling Allrounder
Obed McCoy 
Bowler
Brandon McMullen 
Batting Allrounder
Najibullah Zadran 
Middle order Batter
Rovman Powell 
Middle order Batter
Adam Rossington 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Garuka Sanketh 
Bowler
Shahrukh Ahmed 
-
Dasun Shanaka 
Allrounder
Sharafuddin Ashraf 
Allrounder
Sikandar Raza 
Batting Allrounder
Olly Stone 
Bowler
Jeffrey Vandersay 
Bowler
Zahir Khan 
Bowler
Zeeshan Naseer 
-
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days23 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
International League T20

TeamMWLPTNRR
DV54180.776
MIE53260.655
ADKR5234-0.270
DC5234-0.404
SW4224-0.430
GG4132-0.526
Full Table