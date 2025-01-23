Matches (14)
DC vs Giants, 16th Match at Dubai, ILT20, Jan 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
16th Match (N), Dubai (DICS), January 23, 2025, International League T20
Recent Performance
Last five matches
DC
W
L
L
L
W
Giants
L
L
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 04:14
batters to watch(Recent stats)
DC5 M • 213 Runs • 53.25 Avg • 145.89 SR
10 M • 205 Runs • 25.63 Avg • 123.49 SR
GG10 M • 322 Runs • 35.78 Avg • 121.05 SR
10 M • 248 Runs • 35.43 Avg • 143.35 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DC9 M • 11 Wkts • 8.21 Econ • 18.54 SR
DC7 M • 8 Wkts • 7 Econ • 18.75 SR
8 M • 12 Wkts • 5.52 Econ • 10.41 SR
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.52 Econ • 17.27 SR
Squad
DC
GG
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|23 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
International League T20 News
'Data is information and the important thing is how you use that information'
Andy Flower discusses the joys and challenges of his globetrotting coaching career, and shares his insights on identifying and developing young talent
ILT20 2025: Are MI Emirates favourites again? Who are the players to watch out for?
Here's all you need to know about the tournament in the UAE: key players, new captains, format and more