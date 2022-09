Samson to lead powerful India A in one-day series against New Zealand A

One of India's brightest stars at their triumphant Youth World Cup campaign earlier this year, Raj Bawa , has found a place in the squad too. The 19-year old seam-bowling allrounder was named Player of the Match for his 5 for 31 in the final against England and is just starting out on his senior-team career. So far, he has played two Ranji Trophy games for Chandigarh and two IPL games for Punjab Kings. A spot in the A squad, among India internationals, represents a big step up for him.