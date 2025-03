Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh power Punjab Kings to 243 against Gujarat Titans

Ahmedabad is a chase-friendly ground. Five of the last six IPL games have been won by the team batting second and that was a big reason for Shubman Gill choosing to bowl first. Iyer, though, might have nullified that advantage with an innings so full of intent. He really didn't bother trying to keep the ball on the ground. He hit the fourth ball he faced for six. He hit two off Sai Kishore in the over after he picked up two wickets in two balls. He hit Rashid for two sixes as well. He was so switched on, he could spot wides from the non-strikers' end (happened in the 15th over from Mohammed Siraj), and he dispatched that extra ball for six too.