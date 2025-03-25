Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh power Punjab Kings to 243 against Gujarat Titans
Shreyas Iyer began his stint as Punjab Kings captain by smashing his highest IPL score
Punjab Kings 243 for 5 (Shreyas 97*, Arya 47, Shashank 44*, Kishore 3-30) vs Gujarat Titans
Shreyas Iyer had a century for the taking. He was 97 off 42 when the final over against Gujarat Titans began but he did not face a single ball of it, having told his partner Shashank Singh don't worry about my hundred. He had spoken prior to the start of the season that he wanted to bat at No. 3 and he showed against GT the extent of damage he can do. He smashed nine sixes, his second most in an IPL innings.
Punjab Kings had other contributors as well. Their debutant opener Priyansh Arya looked in sync with the quality of cricket at the IPL, scoring 43 off 27 balls. He was responsible for eight of the 12 boundaries his team scored in the powerplay. Spin helped stall Punjab's progress, Rashid Khan picking up a wicket in his first over. R Sai Kishore was on a hat-trick during the course of his spell. He finished with 3 for 30 with a little help from Glenn Maxwell who began his third stint with Punjab with a first-ball duck. It needn't have been that way. Had he reviewed the lbw decision, he would've survived. Sai Kishore's delivery was projected to bounce over the stumps.
Ahmedabad is a chase-friendly ground. Five of the last six IPL games have been won by the team batting second and that was a big reason for Shubman Gill choosing to bowl first. Iyer, though, might have nullified that advantage with an innings so full of intent. He really didn't bother trying to keep the ball on the ground. He hit the fourth ball he faced for six. He hit two off Sai Kishore in the over after he picked up two wickets in two balls. He hit Rashid for two sixes as well. He was so switched on, he could spot wides from the non-strikers' end (happened in the 15th over from Mohammed Siraj), and he dispatched that extra ball for six too.
Titans will have to pull off the IPL's second biggest chase if they are to win this game.