Shreyas Iyer to captain Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Shreyas Iyer has been named captain of the 17-member Mumbai squad for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, to be played from November 23 to December 15.

The squad also features Ajinkya Rahane who has been captaining Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy with the first half of the competition ending recently, Prithvi Shaw , and Siddhesh Lad, who has also been among runs.

Iyer has been in red-hot form this Ranji Trophy season as he looks to make his way back into the Indian side, scoring 452 runs at 90.40 with two centuries.

Iyer smashed a quickfire 233 against Odisha, before making 142 against Maharashtra to set up Mumbai's two consecutive wins.

The biggest inclusion has been Shaw, after the 25-year-old was dropped from the Ranji Trophy side for fitness and discipline related issues.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Tanush Kotian, who was part of India A's unofficial Tests in Australia, has also been included in the Mumbai side along with veteran all-rounder Shardul Thakur.