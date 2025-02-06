Brace yourselves, it's going to get spicy in Galle

It comes out of the southwest, rustles the canopies of the big banyan trees in the fort, and flutters the flags beneath the clocktower.

The weather has been scorching for days. There has been barely a cloud above. And now the hottest ocean on the planet is blowing its breath across the cricket ground at Galle, so it's happening. This is how you know drama is about to go down. Signs are, this Test gets spicy.

Daniel Vettori , veteran of 113 Tests, including two in Galle (it would have been more, but this ground lost a few years to the 2004 tsunami), had this to say at the end of the day: "First innings runs are going to play a huge role in whoever wins this game." We could extrapolate and figure that what he means is that batting conditions are going to get substantially worse over the next couple of days. But he clarifies anyway, in the sanitised language of a post-day press conference: "I just think it's going to be a tricky wicket the whole way along."

"Tricky", for most of us, is a key that doesn't quite fit into the keyhole at first attempt but if you yank the door towards you, and lift it up off the ground a little bit, you can shove the thing open. Offbreaks pitching on the straight, and whizzing past a batter's ears, on occasion - that's not just tricky, these are serious warning signs. It's about to get mad, and Sri Lanka have 229 for 9 on the board.

Sri Lanka's own batting coach Thilina Kandamby thinks his batters should have aimed for a total of around 350, and put his team in a position to dominate the Test. These are very batting coach requests, always wanting a pile of first-innings runs from which the team can dictate. But Sri Lanka's batters were still the same people they were last week. Having been modest in six innings on the trot, it's not as if, realistically, an earth-shattering batting display is on the cards here.

There are, instead, some scrappy fifties, and some useful 30-odds. Dinesh Chandimal flays bowlers through the offside when they have strayed out there. Though generally an outstanding sweeper, this is a shot he almost never plays on this surface. In fact, for a bottom-hand dominant player, only 18 of his 74 runs have even come on the legside.

Dimuth Karunaratne was defeated by Nathan Lyon's variations • Getty Images

When the top scorer on day one of a Test puts some of his most productive shots against spin away, on a ground on which he has played several match-winning innings, we are straying into the realms of seriously menacing Test-match conditions. Kusal Mendis, who is even more reliant on the sweep, did score runs with the shot, but even he hit almost exclusively with the spin. Australia have two left-arm finger spinners in Matthew Kuhnemannan and Cooper Connolly. Almost every run Mendis scored into the legside was off a ball that they played with the spin.

While the first Test at this same ground Australia made 654 for 7 etc we are now about to see a very different Test match unfold. Where in the morning session, the hardness of a rolled pitch did not allow for huge amounts of spin, by the evening, it had begun to take the kind of turn that scrambles the minds of batters.

Is a sweep now too big of a risk, given the bounce spinners can get from a surface such as this, with a little overspin? Is this why Sri Lanka have played three finger spinners in this Test, to exploit the natural variation a track like this offers? Wristspinners are weapons on most surfaces, but Sri Lanka have left out Jeffrey Vandersay here. Does control and persistence take over when surfaces are this dry? And if cross-bat shots like the sweep and the reverse are too risky, then how else do you score runs on tracks such as this?

As batters navigate what is obviously the kind of surface that Australia would label "extreme", there will be doubts, as to whether what worked for the men who scored runs in the first Test, will work again here. The track they are playing on now is only about ten metres from the one Australia's top order had prospered on only several days ago, and yet it feels like it could be from another galaxy.