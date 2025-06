Bangladesh have a tough decision to make. If Mehidy Hasan Miraz comes back into the XI for the second Test - and according to coach Phil Simmons there is no guarantee he will - who makes way?

The theory seems to be that the player who stood in for him at Galle goes out. But what if that player - offspinner Nayeem Hasan - took a vital 5 for 121 in the first innings, and a tidy 1 for 29 in the second. Nayeem was the equal-highest wicket-taker in that match, which ordinarily should ensure he plays the next match in the series.

But he is an offspinner, and so is Mehidy, who is returning to the team. Taijul, by dint of experience as well as being a left-arm spinner, will likely keep his place.

"You assume that [Mehidy] will be in the team for the second match," said Simmons, implying that he still may not be ready. "But at the same time, everyone else has to do their job and we can't worry about Mehidy coming in.

There is a chance, though, that three spinners can play, according to Simmons. Sri Lanka appear to be going in the opposite direction - they are considering playing three seamers at the SSC. But Bangladesh have the problem of a performing offspinner, whom they are understandably reluctant to keep out.

"The first thing is that we will assess what the wicket looks like and the conditions, and then we decide which way we're going to go - if it's the three spinners", Simmons said. "Nayeem had a wonderful game up in Galle. To leave him now is a little difficult. But if a decision has to be made, people understand that it's what is good for the team."

Having dominated the back end of that Galle Test - Bangladesh were the side pushing for a victory on day five - spirits in the visitors' camp are high, Simmons said.