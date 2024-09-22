Asia specialist Ajaz Patel says limited opportunities have made him hungrier

Ajaz Patel has 70 Test wickets at 28.50, but he has only featured in 17 of the 45 Tests New Zealand have played since his debut. This is down to New Zealand's seam-focused strategy at home. If they need a spinner at all on pitches that tend to start out with plenty of grass on the surface, plus bounce and carry that often lasts through the course of the Test, they tend to prefer spinners who can offer more with the bat - Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, and the like.

Patel, therefore, has become something of an Asia specialist, playing more than 70% of his Tests on the continent. He has thrived in Sri Lanka in particular, and on Sunday he wrapped up a second five-wicket haul in the country to finish with 6 for 90 in the second innings in Galle Only Richard Hadlee has previously taken more than one five-wicket haul on the island for New Zealand.

Patel conceded that there was "an element of frustration" at having played so few Tests despite his record. But "the hunger grows more every time you don't get an opportunity that you want", he said. "Every time you do get an opportunity you're pretty hungry."

That hunger has allowed him to make the best of being in a unique subset of cricketers - an Asia specialist from New Zealand.

"As a spinner you have the luxury of the ball doing a little more in these conditions," he said. "It can be challenging as well, because when you come to these conditions you're up against good players of spin as well. It's a double-edged sword.

"It's about presenting the ball in good areas for long periods and using what is available to us on the day - sometimes it may be the breeze, it may be the surface, it may be the pace of the wicket.

"It is responsibility I thrive on, and something I really enjoy."

Control was of course a key component of Patel's success, but at a venue such as Galle, which presents unique conditions, so was working with his environment. There is almost always a breeze across the venue as it is bordered on two sides by the ocean. Patel needed to know how to use it.

Patel has played only 17 of New Zealand's 45 Tests since his debut • Associated Press

"Bowling into a strong breeze as a spinner is sometimes quite nice because you know you can hang the ball up there and the wind will do some work to bring it down. It's just about using the subtle changes of pace, and using that to your advantage."

The Galle surface is also one of those on which spinners find more purchase when the seam is harder. In the second innings, Patel got to use both the new and old ball, opening the bowling alongside Will O' Rourke before coming back when the seam was softer.

Four of his wickets came with the second new ball.

"There two separate phases - one with the old ball, and one with the new ball. With the old ball it was really about trying to get as much overspin as I could and trying to get something out of that surface. As the ball gets older and softer it doesn't react off the surface as much."

At the end of day three, Sri Lanka opener Dimuth Karunaratne said he suspected Herath to be directly responsible for his own downfall in the second innings, with Patel taking that wicket.

"It's awesome having Rangana in our side," Patel said. "He's someone I grew up watching bowl. In terms of stature and build we're very similar, and he was world class. So [it has been great] having him in our corner and being able to talk me through the conditions and what's given me success in Galle previously, and what conditions to expect.