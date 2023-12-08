Somerset sign Will Sutherland for Championship and Blast

Will Sutherland , the Australia A allrounder, has signed to play for Somerset in next season's County Championship and T20 Blast.

The 24-year-old is due to arrive for the start of the season in April, subject to the conclusion of Victoria's Sheffield Shield campaign - the final of which will be played March 21-25 - and stay for the group stages of the Blast, which runs until in mid-July.

Sutherland signed for Essex ahead of the 2023 summer but was forced to withdraw after being diagnosed with a back stress fracture.

"It's an exciting opportunity for me," he said. "Somerset are the 2023 Blast champions and have an excellent pedigree in County Championship cricket which shows the level of desire and ambition that the club have. That really resonates with the ambition that I have within the game. I'm really looking forward to contributing on the field, getting to know the players and staff and challenging myself in English conditions.

"I'm delighted to be gearing up for my first taste of county cricket with Somerset. I've spoken to Peter Siddle about the club and life in Taunton and he only had good things to say, so I can't wait to get started."

Sutherland captains Victoria in the Shield and has taken 115 first-class wickets at 25.32, as well as scoring a maiden century during the 2022-23 season. In the Big Bash League, he has been part of Melbourne Renegades' squad for the last few seasons.

After recovering from his back problem, he led Australia A to victory in their one-day series with New Zealand in September.

Andy Hurry, Somerset's director of cricket, said: "Everyone who follows global domestic cricket will be aware of the rise Will has made in recent seasons. He is certainly a talent across all the formats, and we sense he is closing in on full international honours.