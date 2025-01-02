South Africa shine, India and Australia juggle joy and gloom

India

by Sidharth Monga

It was almost like India used up a year's worth of luck It was almost like India used up a year's worth of luck on one afternoon in Barbados . It brought the country immense joy. What the T20 World Cup, their first ICC title in 11 years, meant to India really hit home when parts of the financial capital of the country came to a standstill for the victorious team's trophy tour. It was as though not just the players but the entire country let themselves release their emotions after the heartbreak of the defeat in the last year's ODI World Cup final.

However, the tears of joy soon turned into anguish when India ended their dominant home run of 18 unbeaten series with not just any series defeat but their first-ever whitewash at home

At the end of the year, needing a win in Sydney to stay alive in the World Test Championship, the memories of the T20 World Cup win and the home series win against England seemed so distant they might as well have been nostalgia.

That they lost three times as many Tests should tell you which format needs their leadership's utmost attention.

High point

When Heinrich Klaasen hit Axar Patel out of Kensington Oval during a 24-run over, South Africa were left needing just 30 off 30 balls in the World Cup final. The replacement ball, though, began to reverse, and all of a sudden, When Heinrich Klaasen hit Axar Patel out of Kensington Oval during a 24-run over, South Africa were left needing just 30 off 30 balls in the World Cup final. The replacement ball, though, began to reverse, and all of a sudden, everything started to go India's way . Everything needed to be inch perfect to be able to pull off that defence, and that is exactly what it turned out to be, ending years of agony for a trophy-starved nation.

Results

Men

Tests: P15 W8 L6 D1

ODIs: P3 W0 L2 T1

T20Is: P26 W24 L2

Women

Tests: P1 W1

ODIs: P13 W8 L5

T20Is: P23 W15 L7 NR1

After disappointment in the World Cup, Australia found redemption with a 2-1 series lead over India • Getty Images

Australia

by Andrew McGlashan

Australia's men saved their best for last, taking a 2-1 lead over India with a race-against-time Australia's men saved their best for last, taking a 2-1 lead over India with a race-against-time victory at the MCG in a Test that saw record attendances. It was a significant turnaround after a crushing defeat in Perth to start the series. They will head into 2025 with hopes of a first series win over India in a decade and a good chance of defending their World Test Championship title.

There was a sense of renewal, too, after the sparkling debut of 19-year-old Sam Konstas amid what had become a churn of openers following David Warner's retirement at the start of the year - first Steven Smith and then Nathan McSweeney were tried at the top of the order. Regardless of how Konstas' career pans out, it will be fascinating to watch.

The women's team, too, fell below their usual heights - although they had set a bar very hard to stay above forever. Going out in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup was a surprise, and doubts grew over the future of captain Alyssa Healy, who has been beset by injury, but the question was also about how to make the best use of the abundance of talent available in the likes of Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, and latterly Georgia Voll.

High point

The MCG on the penultimate day of the year. Pat Cummins and many of his team-mates termed The MCG on the penultimate day of the year. Pat Cummins and many of his team-mates termed the victory against India as among their greatest. A game that began with the thrilling debut of Konstas, who took the attack to Jasprit Bumrah, came down to Australia needing seven wickets at the start of the final session and surging over the line with 12 overs to spare. Cummins, as so often, led from the front with an immense all-round performance.

Low point

Both Australia teams were eliminated from their respective T20 World Cups early, but given their legacy it was the women's exit in Dubai that was the more surprising. They were bundled out by eight wickets against South Africa, missing injured captain Healy, and it ended a run of Both Australia teams were eliminated from their respective T20 World Cups early, but given their legacy it was the women's exit in Dubai that was the more surprising. They were bundled out by eight wickets against South Africa, missing injured captain Healy, and it ended a run of seven consecutive finals for them in the competition. Was it a sign of a decline, or a defeat that was inevitable at some point? With an Ashes early in 2025 and an ODI World Cup later in the year, the coming 12 months will tell us a lot.

Results

Men

Tests: P9 W6 L2 D1

ODIs: P11 W7 L4

T20Is: P21 W17 L4

Women

Tests: P1 W1

ODIs: P12 W11 L1

T20Is: P17 W14 L3

South Africa men rode a very bumpy, unpredictable path to their first WTC final • AFP/Getty Images

South Africa

By Firdose Moonda

Three finals in one year screams success (even if two were lost and one has yet to be played) and points to a consistent upward trajectory for the South African game. But there is a caveat: 2024 was a year where South Africa won when it mattered and lost, often badly, when it didn't.

High point

Reaching the WTC final is a testament to consistent high performances. South Africa recovered from early lows to peak in the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan, which they won by two wickets. A thrilling fourth day also saw South Africa do what they've rarely managed before - hold their nerve in a chase.

Low Point

While its understood that financial reasons compelled CSA to make room for the SA20 in the calendar (and it turned a profit again in its second year), the consequences were alarming. South Africa named a Test squad with seven uncapped players for their tour of New Zealand, and they duly lost the series 2-0l. That was the first time South Africa had lost a Test series to New Zealand, and at the time it threw their WTC hopes into disarray.

Results

Men

Tests: P10 W6 L3 D1

ODIs: P9 W3 L6

T20Is: P23 W12 L11

Women

Tests: P3 L3

ODIs: P12 W3 L8 NR1

T20Is: P21 W9 L11 NR1

The Shamar sizzle: the Gabba win at the start of the year was one of West Indies' great achievements in Tests this century • Albert Perez/Getty Images

West Indies

Though the results were a mixed bag, there were flashes of individual brilliance from time to time, like Kevin Hodge's maiden Test hundred at Nottingham in the face of some serious heat and hostility from Mark Wood.

High point

The Gabba Test win, which came on the back of a The Gabba Test win, which came on the back of a ten-wicket drubbing in under three days in Adelaide.

Low point

A Super Eight exit from the men's T20 World Cup after losing to A Super Eight exit from the men's T20 World Cup after losing to England and South Africa

Results



Men

Tests: P9 W2 L6 D1

ODIs: P12 W6 L6

T20Is: P27 W14 L12 NR1

Women

ODIs: P8 W3 L5

T20Is: P16 W10 L6

Bangladesh swept Pakistan at home in a Test series for the first time ever • Associated Press

Bangladesh

by Mohammad Isam

Bangladesh men's 3-0 win against West Indies in the T20I series capped a hot-and-cold year for them. It was hard to gauge exactly where the team stood at the end of a year in which they Bangladesh men's 3-0 win against West Indies in the T20I series capped a hot-and-cold year for them. It was hard to gauge exactly where the team stood at the end of a year in which they beat Pakistan 2-0 in a historic overseas Test series, but they were also beaten by USA 2-1 in a T20I series

They also had their share of controversies and drama. The year began with an ill-tempered multi-format home series against Sri Lanka. Then came the series defeat to USA in Houston, which caused much trepidation for the T20 World Cup, but Bangladesh made it to the tournament's second stage for the first time in its history. Still, their exit caused controversy as they gave up a potential semi-final spot chasing just 114 runs against Afghanistan

The women's team, meanwhile, had a poor year, struggling in the T20 World Cup and in the format overall, culminating in a 3-0 defeat to Ireland at home in December.

High point

Bangladesh's sweep of Pakistan - their first ever - was their best performance in an away Test series in years. Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das starred with the bat, and the pace attack carried the side when the batters couldn't. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was stunning with both bat and ball.

Low point

USA beating Bangladesh in a T20I series was a real low, but they were also bossed at home in a Test series USA beating Bangladesh in a T20I series was a real low, but they were also bossed at home in a Test series by an inexperienced South African side

Results



Men

Tests: P10 W3 L7

ODIs: P9 W3 L6

T20Is: P24 W12 L12

Women

ODIs: P6 W3 L3

T20Is: P19 W3 L16

In 2024, Afghanistan made it to their first World Cup semi-final • AFP/Getty Images

Afghanistan

But the wider story of Afghanistan cricket continues to be marred by the complete absence of a women's team, with the ruling Taliban having banned women from playing cricket. It has led to social isolation of Afghanistan cricket, most notably with Australia refusing to play them in bilateral series, though the sides have competed multiple times in ICC tournaments.

High point

Afghanistan seem to improve with every ICC tournament they play, but the 2024 T20 World Cup was the real breakthrough. They Afghanistan seem to improve with every ICC tournament they play, but the 2024 T20 World Cup was the real breakthrough. They blitzed New Zealand and stunned Australia to qualify for the semi-final for the first time in their history. While South Africa eased to victory in that game, it showed the progress Afghanistan have made in all these years.

Low point

Test cricket is not Afghanistan's forte, but even so, they Test cricket is not Afghanistan's forte, but even so, they were expected to beat Ireland in the UAE , where the conditions favoured them. They paid the price for a poor first innings and never quite recovered, as Ireland secured a six-wicket victory.

Results



Men

Tests: P2 L2

ODIs: P14 W8 L5 NR 1

T20Is: P21 W11 L10

Sikandar Raza became Zimbabwe's first T20I centurion in a record-breaking 290-run win against Gambia • International Cricket Council

Zimbabwe

by Firdose Moonda

A continuing sparse run of fixtures means it may be a while yet before Zimbabwe's assessment on one of these report cards can improve, but at least 2024 was not quite as disastrous as the year before.

There were no tournaments the men's side could qualify for, though they remain in the running for the 2026 T20 World Cup after winning their sub-regional qualifier . The women's team took part in the T20 World Cup qualifiers and recovered from an embarrassing loss to Vanuatu to beat UAE , but finished fourth in their five-team group. There was some success at continental level for both sides: a Zimbabwean men's Emerging side won gold after beating Namibia at the Africa Games in Accra, and a full-strength women's side also finished as champions after beating the South African Emerging side. Neither of those matches were classed as T20Is though.

Off the field, Zimbabwe appointed a new men's coach - Justin Sammons - and began work on a couple of infrastructure projects, expected to be ready in time for the 2027 men's ODI World Cup, which Zimbabwe will co-host with South Africa and Namibia.

High point

Against the run of play, Zimbabwe racked up a world record, and a good one. They have Against the run of play, Zimbabwe racked up a world record, and a good one. They have the highest score in men's T20I cricket 344 for 4 against Gambia , in the Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier to win by 290 runs. They topped the points table in that qualifying tournament and advance to the eight-team regional final, which will be played in 2025. The top two teams from that tournament will go through to the 2026 World Cup.

Men

Tests: P 1 L1

ODIs: P9 W1 L6 NR 2

T20Is: P24 W10 L14