Lyon's 500 by the numbers: 110 Ashes scalps, 121 against India

It took a while for Lyon to reach here, needing 123 Tests, by far the most among the four spin bowlers. Being a non-Asian spinner and often playing with a three-man potent pace-bowling unit has given Lyon fewer wicket-taking opportunities. However, Lyon has taken 24.04% of the wickets picked by the Australian bowlers in the matches he played. Only three non-Asian spinners with 150-plus wickets since 1980 have picked up a higher share of the team's wickets.