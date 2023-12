Lyon's 500 by the numbers: 110 Ashes scalps, 121 against India

Adding more to Lyon's challenges, Australia has been the second toughest nation to bowl spin since his debut , as the spinners average 45.63 here, only better than 48.45 in New Zealand. Lyon's average in Australia reads 31.16, a relatively high home average for a bowler among prolific wicket-takers. But his average at home is nearly half that of other spinners in the matches he played in Australia, the best ratio for any spinner at home since his debut. While the average for spinners in the 63 Tests he played in Australia is 45.69, the average of other spinners (excluding Lyon) in those same Tests rises to 62.83