Surrey sign Ireland's Amy Hunter for One-Day Cup

Surrey have signed Ireland wicketkeeper-batter Amy Hunter for seven games in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup.

Hunter, 19, has played 36 ODIs and 43 T20Is for her country and was recently in action at the ICC World Cup Qualifier. In 2021, she became the youngest player to score an international century when she made 121 not out against Zimbabwe in Harare on her 16th birthday.

"We're looking forward to welcoming Amy into our environment," Emma Calvert, Surrey director of women's cricket, said. "She is a talented young cricketer who has been in impressive form for the Irish national team.

"Amy adds depth to our squad in the wicketkeeping department, and I'm confident she will be a great signing for the team in the opening block of the season."

Hunter tallied 201 runs at 40.20 during the World Cup Qualifier, finishing as her team's second-highest scorer - although it wasn't enough for Ireland to secure a spot at the tournament in India later this year.