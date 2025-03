Suryakumar Yadav second fastest to 8000 T20 runs

Mumbai Indians' (MI) win-loss record against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL . They are the first team to win ten IPL matches against an opponent at a venue

The eight-wicket win on Monday was their 24th overall against KKR in the IPL, three more than any other team against an opponent

Balls taken by Suryakumar Yadav to complete 8000 T20 runs - the second quickest to the milestone behind Andre Russell, who took 4749 balls to score 8000 runs. Suryakumar passed the milestone during his unbeaten 27 off 9 balls against KKR.

Bowlers with four or more wickets on IPL debut, including Ashwani. He has the fourth-best figures (4 for 24) for an IPL debutant, behind Alzarri Joseph (6 for 12 vs SRH) in 2019 , Andrew Tye (5 for 17 vs RPS) in 2017 and Shoaib Akthar (4 for 11 vs DD) in 2008

14 Number of players to take a wicket with their first ball of the IPL, before Ashwani got Ajinkya Rahane on Monday. Matheesha Pathirana, in 2022, was the previous, while Hanuma Vihari, in 2013, was the last Indian to strike with his first ball in the IPL.

30 Wickets taken by Trent Boult in the first over of an IPL innings - the most for any bowler. His dismissal of Sunil Narine was his 11th for MI in the first over; the other 19 were for his previous franchise - Rajasthan Royals.