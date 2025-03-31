Suryakumar Yadav second fastest to 8000 T20 runs

14 Number of players to take a wicket with their first ball of the IPL, before Ashwani got Ajinkya Rahane on Monday. Matheesha Pathirana, in 2022, was the previous, while Hanuma Vihari, in 2013, was the last Indian to strike with his first ball in the IPL.

30 Wickets taken by Trent Boult in the first over of an IPL innings - the most for any bowler. His dismissal of Sunil Narine was his 11th for MI in the first over; the other 19 were for his previous franchise - Rajasthan Royals.