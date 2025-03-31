Suryakumar Yadav second fastest to 8000 T20 runs
Stats highlights from MI's first win of IPL 2025, against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium
10-2 Mumbai Indians' (MI) win-loss record against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in the IPL. They are the first team to win ten IPL matches against an opponent at a venue.
The eight-wicket win on Monday was their 24th overall against KKR in the IPL, three more than any other team against an opponent.
5256 Balls taken by Suryakumar Yadav to complete 8000 T20 runs - the second quickest to the milestone behind Andre Russell, who took 4749 balls to score 8000 runs. Suryakumar passed the milestone during his unbeaten 27 off 9 balls against KKR.
4-24 Ashwani Kumar became the first Indian bowler to take a four-wicket haul on IPL debut. Amit Singh's 3 for 9 against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in IPL 2009 was the previous best by an Indian on IPL debut.
14 Number of players to take a wicket with their first ball of the IPL, before Ashwani got Ajinkya Rahane on Monday. Matheesha Pathirana, in 2022, was the previous, while Hanuma Vihari, in 2013, was the last Indian to strike with his first ball in the IPL.
30 Wickets taken by Trent Boult in the first over of an IPL innings - the most for any bowler. His dismissal of Sunil Narine was his 11th for MI in the first over; the other 19 were for his previous franchise - Rajasthan Royals.
5/5 Narine has fallen to Boult in all five T20s in which he has faced the left-arm quick. He has scored only 23 runs off 19 balls from Boult.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo