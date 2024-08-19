Matches (9)
Feature

Switch Hit: Can SL poop Pope's party?

England return to Test action against Sri Lanka, with Ollie Pope captaining in place of the injured Ben Stokes. Alan Gardner is joined by Andrew Miller and Andrew Fidel Fernando to preview the series

ESPNcricinfo staff
18-Aug-2024 • 1 hr ago
Ollie Pope celebrates his hundred with Ben Stokes, England vs West Indies, 2nd Men's Test, Trent Bridge, 1st day, July 18, 2024

Ollie Pope will deputise as captain for the injured Ben Stokes  •  Gareth Copley/Getty Images

After a three-week interlude, England return to Test duty for the three-match series against Sri Lanka - but they will do so without their captain, Ben Stokes, after he was injured while playing in the Hundred. On this week's podcast, Alan Gardner was joined by Andrew Miller and Fidel Fernando to discuss Ollie Pope's captaincy debut, Sri Lankan preparations and what the series might mean for Test cricket as a whole.
Sri LankaEnglandSri Lanka in England

