Switch Hit: Can SL poop Pope's party?
England return to Test action against Sri Lanka, with Ollie Pope captaining in place of the injured Ben Stokes. Alan Gardner is joined by Andrew Miller and Andrew Fidel Fernando to preview the series
After a three-week interlude, England return to Test duty for the three-match series against Sri Lanka - but they will do so without their captain, Ben Stokes, after he was injured while playing in the Hundred. On this week's podcast, Alan Gardner was joined by Andrew Miller and Fidel Fernando to discuss Ollie Pope's captaincy debut, Sri Lankan preparations and what the series might mean for Test cricket as a whole.