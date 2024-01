England have not played Test cricket since the conclusion of the Ashes in July but the squad recently linked up in Abu Dhabi to prepare for the start of their five-Test tour of India. In this week's episode of Switch Hit, Alan Gardner is joined by Andrew Miller and Vithushan Ehantharajah to size up the chances of an upset. Can Bazball work against a dominant India side in home conditions? Will foregoing warm-up games come back to bite England? And is attack the best form of defence on spinning pitches? There's also discussion of Colin Graves' return at Yorkshire and the state of the county game, amid reports of potential IPL investment.