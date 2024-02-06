Switch Hit: Jaz beats Baz in Vizag
India levelled the series thanks to Jasprit Bumrah's heroics in the second Test. Alan Gardner, Andrew Miller and Vish Ehantharajah sat down to discuss
England's attempts to Bazball their way to a record fourth-innings chase in India fell short - but have their methods got the home side spooked? In this week's podcast, Alan Gardner is joined by Andrew Miller and Vithushan Ehantharajah to pick over another close-fought Test. Topics up for discussion included Jasprit Bumrah's genius, how England's young spin attack held their own, and what's ailing Joe Root?