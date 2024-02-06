Matches (12)
Feature

Switch Hit: Jaz beats Baz in Vizag

India levelled the series thanks to Jasprit Bumrah's heroics in the second Test. Alan Gardner, Andrew Miller and Vish Ehantharajah sat down to discuss

ESPNcricinfo staff
06-Feb-2024 • 1 hr ago
Zak Crawley's dismissal hurt England in their run chase  •  Getty Images

England's attempts to Bazball their way to a record fourth-innings chase in India fell short - but have their methods got the home side spooked? In this week's podcast, Alan Gardner is joined by Andrew Miller and Vithushan Ehantharajah to pick over another close-fought Test. Topics up for discussion included Jasprit Bumrah's genius, how England's young spin attack held their own, and what's ailing Joe Root?
