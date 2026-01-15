Dilpreet Bajwa to lead Canada at T20 World Cup

Canada are placed in Group D, alongside South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan and UAE. They will open their campaign against South Africa on February 9 in Ahmedabad. All their group matches are in India.

This will be Canada's second appearance at a T20 World Cup, having participated in the 2024 edition, where they beat Ireland. They made it to this edition by winning the Americas Regional Final. They were unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning all six of their matches.