Dilpreet Bajwa to lead Canada at T20 World Cup
This will be Canada's second appearance at a T20 World Cup, having participated in the 2024 edition
Dilpreet Bajwa will lead the 15-member Canada side at the 2026 T20 World Cup, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Bajwa, who turns 23 later this month, has played nine ODIs and 17 T20Is and will be making his captaincy debut.
Bajwa has four half-centuries and a strike rate of 133.22 in T20Is. In Canada's Super 60 T10 tournament in October, he had knocks of 57 off 18 and 68 not out off 22. Opening batter Yuvraj Samra is another big-hitter, having struck 27 sixes in 15 T20I innings with a strike rate of 160.72.
Former captain Saad Bin Zafar, Kaleem Sana, Dilon Heyliger, Nicholas Kirton and Navneet Dhaliwal are the other familiar names in the squad.
Canada are placed in Group D, alongside South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan and UAE. They will open their campaign against South Africa on February 9 in Ahmedabad. All their group matches are in India.
This will be Canada's second appearance at a T20 World Cup, having participated in the 2024 edition, where they beat Ireland. They made it to this edition by winning the Americas Regional Final. They were unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning all six of their matches.
Canada squad for T20 World Cup 2026
Dilpreet Bajwa (capt), Ajayveer Hundal, Ansh Patel, Dilon Heyliger, Harsh Thaker, Jaskarandeep Buttar, Kaleem Sana, Kanwarpal Tathgur, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nicholas Kirton, Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar, Shivam Sharma, Shreyas Movva, Yuvraj Samra