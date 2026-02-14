Oman make two changes and field; Little comes in for Ireland

Toss Oman chose to field vs Ireland

Jatinder Singh, the Oman captain, called correctly and elected to bowl against Ireland in a Group B fixture of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground in Colombo on Saturday morning.

Oman made one change each in their batting and bowling departments.

Ashish Odedara , the middle-order batter, replaced Wasim Ali, who had scores of 3 (from eight balls) and 27 from 20 balls in the first two games respectively, and left-arm spinner Shakeel Ahmed came in for Jay Odedra, who returned 1 for 14 from his only over against Sri Lanka.

The uncapped Sam Topping has replaced Stirling in the Ireland squad, but will have to wait for his international debut.

Both sides are winless after two games.

Oman are coming in on the back of a pounding against Sri Lanka on Thursday at the same venue, while Ireland were crushed by Australia at the R Premadasa Stadium across the city.

Ireland: Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (capt, wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little