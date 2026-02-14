Oman make two changes and field; Little comes in for Ireland
Oman have brought in Ashish Odedara and Shakeel Ahmed; Lorcan Tucker is leading Ireland following Paul Stirling's injury-enforced exit from the T20 World Cup
Toss Oman chose to field vs Ireland
Oman made one change each in their batting and bowling departments.
Ashish Odedara, the middle-order batter, replaced Wasim Ali, who had scores of 3 (from eight balls) and 27 from 20 balls in the first two games respectively, and left-arm spinner Shakeel Ahmed came in for Jay Odedra, who returned 1 for 14 from his only over against Sri Lanka.
Ireland also made two changes, one of them forced following Paul Stirling's knee-ligament injury, which has ruled him out of the competition. Tim Tector, the middle-0rder batter, got in for his sixth T20I, and Josh Little, the experienced left-arm quick, came in for middle-order batter Ben Calitz. Lorcan Tucker is leading Ireland following Stirling's exit.
The uncapped Sam Topping has replaced Stirling in the Ireland squad, but will have to wait for his international debut.
Both sides are winless after two games.
Oman are coming in on the back of a pounding against Sri Lanka on Thursday at the same venue, while Ireland were crushed by Australia at the R Premadasa Stadium across the city.
Ireland: Ross Adair, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (capt, wk), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little
Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (capt), Hammad Mirza, Ashish Odedara, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Shah Faisal, Shakeel Ahmed
Shashank Kishore is a senior correspondent at ESPNcricinfo