Bavuma: Win sweeter because we have been on the other side

Temba Bavuma hailed South Africa 's "incredible achievement" as they completed a 2-0 clean sweep over India , winning their first series in the country in 25 years. Bavuma, who was part of the squad when South Africa lost 3-0 in India in 2019 - and 3-0 in 2015 - said the victory tasted even "sweeter" as he knows the feeling of being "on the other side of the result."

"It's not every day that you get to think that you can come to India and walk away with a 2-0 series win," Bavuma said after South Africa trounced India in Guwahati by 408 runs, their second-highest margin of victory ever by runs. "I think what makes it sweeter as well for some of us within the group is the fact that we've been on the other side of the result.

South Africa, the reigning World Test Champions, have been on an incredible run in Test cricket in the last year and a bit. Since August 2024 , they have lost only one out of 15 Tests, with Bavuma winning all of his 12 Tests as captain. According to Bavuma, the positive change in mindset and "guys wanting to be the men for the team" have been the biggest reasons behind South Africa's recent success.

"There's a big shift in our mindset in terms of what we want to do when we're out there on the field of play," Bavuma said. "We want to play what is in front of us and adapt accordingly. Guys go out there quite clear on their roles and what they're trying to do. There's a strong sense in each other that anyone on their day can do it for the team. As a captain, sometimes it's very hard to take the ball out of the bowler's hands. Everyone wants to continue bowling and you see it with the batting as well.

"We don't have the guys who go on and score big 150s and all, but we'll have four or five different guys going on to score 60s and 70s. I can go on forever about the team, but I feel like the team is in a good space."

'Struggled to take the ball out of Harmer and Maharaj's hands'

Bavuma also heaped praise on his two premier spinners, Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj , particularly pointing out the competitiveness between the two, which in turn has boded well for the team. That South Africa won the Test series with Kagiso Rabada out due to injury impressed Bavuma even more.

"Simon, as a spinner, as a player, he's got the wealth of experience," Bavuma said. "He complements Keshav quite well. A little bit on the taller side, a bit more guile with the ball. What I appreciate is the competitiveness between the two. They are the two guys that I have struggled to take the ball out of their hands.

Simon Harmer and Aiden Markram celebrate Rishabh Pant's wicket • Associated Press

"Simon was the man for us in this series. We're so used to Kesh being that guy. We're in a good space from a bowling point of view. A guy like Simon, Kesh as well on his days, them stepping up, having lost a guy like KG [Rabada] who was a big player for us, again speaks about the need for the guys to want to do it for the team."

For Harmer, this was a sweet comeback after ten years. Having toured India back in 2015, with limited returns, he finished the two-match series with 17 wickets in four innings at an incredible average of 8.94 and said he will now go back with "a lot more fond memories".

"It's been a long road," Harmer said after winning the Player-of-the-Series award. "Ten years later, back here, completely different feelings. I'm going to leave with a lot more fond memories than I did the last time but I think as a whole, as a team, for us to leave here 2-0, that was always the goal. And for us to get over the line against a very good Indian team, I think it was a hell of an effort."

Despite an incredible series, Harmer is not guaranteed a place in the starting XI, with Maharaj being South Africa's preferred spinner, particularly at home.