The Buzz

Afghanistan's 'Champion' dance in the team bus after Australia win

ESPNcricinfo staff
24-Jun-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Afghanistan won their first international match against Australia when they beat them by 21 runs in the T20 World Cup Super Eight game in St Vincent. During their celebrations, they paid tribute to their bowling consultant Dwayne Bravo, which was particularly special since bowler Naveen-ul-Haq dismissed Australia captain Mitchell Marsh with the trademark Bravo slower ball. Watch them dance in the team bus to Bravo's song "Champion".

