India's victory parade and T20 World Cup celebrations at Wankhede

The Indian team got a rousing reception in Mumbai after they returned from winning the men's T20 World Cup in Barbados.
Marine Drive was packed with fans waiting to welcome the players, who were in an open-top bus on the way to the Wankhede Stadium.
The players did a victory lap around the ground, singing along with the crowd.
And breaking into some spontaneous dancing.
Just a couple of months after being booed at the Wankhede when he was Mumbai Indians captain, Hardik Pandya - bowling a nerveless final over of the World Cup - is shown the love.