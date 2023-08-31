Tim David handed 50-over chance with ODI call-up

Tim David has been added to Australia's ODI squad in South Africa to provide them with an extra middle-order option.

David has only played 16 List A matches in his career but averages 82.77 with a strike-rate of 123.14. Just one of those games has come in the Australian domestic scene with the others for Singapore and Surrey.

While it would seem unlikely that David will force his way into Australia's ODI World Cup plans at such a late stage, it is seen as an opportunity to expose him to the 50-over game. A 15-player squad will be named next week but can be changed up to September 28.

"Tim is already here for the T20 series which offers an opportunity to see how his game can translate to the one-day format," selector Tony Dodemaide said. "He will provide an extra option for us in that power role at the back end of an innings."

David gave a full display of his power in the first T20I, dominating a fifth-wicket stand of 97 with new captain Mitchell Marsh which lifted Australia from 77 for 4 towards a huge total of 226 for 6.

"The great thing about Tim is he's very level headed. He knows his role in T20 cricket can be inconsistent," Marsh said. "But his ability to win us matches is why he's in this team.

"We've got full faith. I want him to play however he wants to play every game. I know that if he does that, he'll win us games. He's an outstanding asset for Australian cricket."

Australia will be without Glenn Maxwell for the ODIs in South Africa - he was always due to return home for the birth of his first child but left early after an ankle injury ruled him out of the T20Is.

Steven Smith will also miss the series as he recovers from a wrist problem sustained in the Ashes. Marnus Labuschagne had previously been added as his replacement. Mitchell Starc is also missing the series with a groin injury.

Captain Pat Cummins will join the ODI squad in South Africa as he continues his recovery from a wrist injury but is not expected to feature before the series in India at the end of the month. Marsh will continue as captain.