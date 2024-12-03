Todd Greenberg announced as new Cricket Australia CEO

Todd Greenberg has been announced as the new Cricket Australia chief executive to take over from Nick Hockley when he steps down from the role at the end of the summer.

Greenberg, the current Australian Cricketers' Association CEO and former CEO of the National Rugby League, had long been the front-runner to replace Hockley.

He has strong relationships with the players due to his current role but also played first-grade cricket in New South Wales. His background as NRL CEO and General Manager of Stadium Australia has given him extensive experience in management of broadcast partners, sponsors, stadia and live events.

He was a key player in the most recent MOU signed between CA and the ACA and also toured Pakistan in 2022 alongside Hockley when Australia returned there to play international cricket in the country for the first time since 1998.

CA chairman Mike Baird was thrilled with the appointment.

"I'm delighted Todd Greenberg will join Cricket Australia as Chief Executive Officer," Baird said.

"Todd will bring enormous experience to the role from his time leading the National Rugby League and his current position as CEO of the Australian Cricketers' Association, as well as his time in club and stadium management.

"He is also a renowned driver of commercial growth and innovation, such as bringing the State of Origin to Melbourne and introducing the NRLW.

"We are entering a period of great opportunity and the recruitment panel and CA Board was enormously impressed by Todd's passion for cricket and his vision to build on the achievements of the past few years and continue the game's growth.

"I would like to thank Nick Hockley who will leave the game in a position of great strength at the end of the season with important foundations including our broadcast rights deal, MOU and seven-year content strategy in place."

Todd Greenberg (left) has traveled to Pakistan with Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley • Getty Images

Greenberg said he was excited to take on the new role as head of CA's administration after beating out a field of candidates from within Australia and overseas.

"I am grateful to be given the opportunity to take on this enormously important role in Australian sport and to further my involvement with a game I've loved since childhood." Greenberg said.

"This is an extremely exciting time for cricket with the rapid growth of the game across the globe creating fantastic opportunities, while also presenting some challenges to ensure Australian cricket retains its position at the very peak of the game.

"Thanks to the work of the current administration the game has strong fundamentals in place. I want to ensure we build on this momentum so Australian cricket continues to thrive - from local parks to the nation's biggest stadiums.