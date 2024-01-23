Tom Hartley to debut as England name three spinners; one quick bowler in Wood

England have selected Mark Wood as their lone fast bowler alongside three specialist spinners in the first Test against India, which begins on Thursday in Hyderabad.

That means a Test debut for left-arm spinner Tom Hartley , who has 40 wickets at 36.57 from just 20 first-class appearances for Lancashire. Alongside him will be legspinner Rehan Ahmed , whose only Test appearance came last winter in Pakistan, where he took 5 for 48 in the second innings.

Jack Leach, Ben Stokes' go-to spinner under his tenure, is the de facto leader of the attack, having missed the Ashes last summer with a back stress fracture. Joe Root, who claimed his career-best figures of 5 for 8 at Ahmedabad on England's last Test tour of India, will also have a major role to play with the ball.

Tom Hartley will make his Test debut as one of three spinners at Hyderabad • AFP

Shoaib Bashir , the other spinner in the squad, has yet to travel to India following a delay in granting his visa. He is understood to have returned to the UK from the UAE , where he was present for the pre-series training camp, in a bid to speed up the process. England hope he will be able to join them by the weekend.

The sole seam position has been handed to Wood, whose extra pace and knack of reverse-swing gives him a point of difference, ahead of James Anderson Ollie Robinson and Gus Atkinson . Wood restated his class as a Test bowler last summer, coming into the Ashes for the final three matches to take 14 wickets as England overcame a 2-0 deficit to square the series 2-2.

Speaking to the travelling UK media on Tuesday, Stokes had insisted he'd be happy to back "any" of England's four seamers to lead the line, but, upon confirming the team at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, he acknowledged that Wood's extreme pace was a tempting option to turn to. This will be the first time since 1962 that England have gone into a Test match with a solitary quick bowler.

"When you go with one seamer, you look at the impact you want out of that seamer," Stokes said. "What Woody brings with his high pace, he is a real impact bowler. If we can get the ball swinging, him bowling in the 90s-mph with a reverse-swinging ball will be very difficult to play against.

"He's a weapon we can use in short, sharp spells. We've already said that to him. Bowl as fast as you can in short periods. There's no worries about thinking about long spells. You never know, things might change and he might have to bowl a few long spells. That's how I envision using Woody before we've bowled a ball."

England's previous dalliance with just one "full-time" quick came on the previous tour of India in the fourth Test at Ahmedabad. Anderson, however, was assisted on that occasion by Stokes, who claimed 4 for 89 in India's only innings , but is unable to bowl at present as he continues his recovery from a knee operation undertaken at the end of November.

Wood, for his part, acknowledged his struggles for penetration during a tough ODI World Cup campaign at the start of the winter, in which he claimed six wickets at 58.16 in seven matches, but was enthused by the prospect of fulfilling his role with Test regulations and fields to back up his methods: "I think with my track record, being the one seamer there would be question marks over me, but if it does happen it's another thing I can hopefully prove to people I can do," he said.

Ben Foakes is set to return as England's Test wicketkeeper • Getty Images

On the prospect of Hartley's debut, Stokes suggested the Lancashire spinner's height and pace of bowling meant he could potentially replicate some of the success enjoyed by India's spinners in their home conditions.

"Tom is someone who's obviously very tall," he said. "He bowls at a very difficult pace to be able to handle out here and he's someone who gets a lot of natural variation which, in India, is sometimes the hardest thing to face where you've got two of the same ball, ball after ball, and one turns square and the one could skid on and pick up pace. So it's just trying to give ourselves the best chance of being able to exploit conditions that we have experienced from the Indian opposition out here as well."

Ben Foakes will be England's designated wicketkeeper after being dropped last summer. Jonny Bairstow , who kept throughout the Ashes ahead of Foakes, will slot in at No. 5 after Harry Brook returned home for family reasons, with the hope Bairstow can replicate his 2022 summer form of 681 runs, including four centuries, at an average of 75.66 when playing just as a batter. Vice-captain Ollie Pope returns to the No. 3 spot after dislocating his right shoulder while fielding during the second Ashes Test at Lord's last July.

"There's no doubt about the skill Ben Foakes possesses behind the stumps," Stokes said. "He can not only do things other keepers can't but also make them look incredibly easy. So having someone like that behind the sticks is useful, especially if we do find ourselves in conditions where the ball is spinning. He's a very special talent behind there and having someone like that can maybe take a two per cent, three per cent chance that could be massive in the series. It's good to have someone like that behind the stumps.

"I've already spoken to him [Bairstow] and told him Ben Foakes is going to keep and he should just worry about batting at No.5. We've seen what happened when he was given clarity over his role in my first summer as captain, we saw what we managed to get out of him, and I don't want him to worry about anything other than batting at five, getting runs and what's in front of him in the here and now."

Speaking more broadly on England's approach to selection over the coming weeks, Stokes reiterated the need for dexterity, both in terms of thinking and use of resources.

"I don't necessarily think it's bold or brave, it's just me and Baz looking at the wicket and picking the XI that we think will give us the best chance," he said. "You have always got to think that the ball is going to turn in India, but you don't want to go in with any preconceived ideas. We have to adapt to whatever we have presented in front of us, with bat and ball.

"India is one of those places where you've got to think about selection a lot more than anywhere else in the world, because of what you can get from the wicket."

The conditions could even see Stokes flex his reputation for funky captaincy and toss Root the new ball.

"Again, as I said about the pitches, it would be a complete and utter gut thing, as most of my decisions like that are. You might even see Rooty taking the new ball depending on what I feel. If [Yashasvi] Jaiswal opens the batting you might see Rooty opening the bowling with that new ball because it's spinning away from the bat."

England XI 1 Zak Crawley, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Ollie Pope, 4 Joe Root, 5 Jonny Bairstow, 6 Ben Stokes, 7 Ben Foakes (wk), 8 Rehan Ahmed, 9 Mark Wood, 10 Tom Hartley, 11 Jack Leach