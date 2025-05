Meet Trent Santner, left-arm pace spinner

Mumbai Indians made the IPL playoffs for the 11th time, after missing out last year - only CSK have made it to the top four more times, 12. They've won 8 of their 14 matches, putting them in fourth place on the table, which means they meet Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator on May 30. Boult currently occupies third place on the wicket charts , with fast-bowling colleague Jasprit Bumrah in joint sixth place wtih 17 wickets. Suryakumar Yadav is the only MI batter on the orange cap list , his 640 runs so far putting him in third place, behind Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.