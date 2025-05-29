Meet Trent Santner, left-arm pace spinner

Santner, who was a mainstay in CSK's side from 2019 to when he was released in 2024, joined Mumbai Indians ahead of this IPL season, where he's picked up nine wickets in 11 matches so far. Boult, currently in his third (non-consecutive) year has had a fruitful year, picking up 19 wickets and playing all 14 matches. Boult and Santner have been team-mates in the New Zealand side for a decade, and Santner has captained the white-ball side since 2020.