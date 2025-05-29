Meet Trent Santner, left-arm pace spinner
One of the perils of playing with your long-time team-mate in franchise leagues is having to suffer plenty of good-natured ribbing. Mitchell Santner found himself at the receiving end of some from Mumbai Indians' fast-bowling clique in the IPL. Trent Boult pulled off a perfect imitation of Santner's bowling, leaving Jasprit Bumrah in splits.
On a scale of 1-10, how would you rate Boulty's imitation of Mitch? #MumbaiIndians #PlayLikeMumbai pic.twitter.com/FpORAvdWuH— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 28, 2025
Santner, who was a mainstay in CSK's side from 2019 to when he was released in 2024, joined Mumbai Indians ahead of this IPL season, where he's picked up nine wickets in 11 matches so far. Boult, currently in his third (non-consecutive) year has had a fruitful year, picking up 19 wickets and playing all 14 matches. Boult and Santner have been team-mates in the New Zealand side for a decade, and Santner has captained the white-ball side since 2020.
Mumbai Indians made the IPL playoffs for the 11th time, after missing out last year - only CSK have made it to the top four more times, 12. They've won 8 of their 14 matches, putting them in fourth place on the table, which means they meet Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator on May 30. Boult currently occupies third place on the wicket charts, with fast-bowling colleague Jasprit Bumrah in joint sixth place wtih 17 wickets. Suryakumar Yadav is the only MI batter on the orange cap list, his 640 runs so far putting him in third place, behind Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.