Trent Rockets confirm Moores appointment

Trent Rockets have confirmed the appointment of Peter Moores as their new head coach, following the departure of Andy Flower to take charge of London Spirit.

The decision to promote Moores from his role as Flower's assistant, as reported by ESPNcricinfo , comes as part of the new ownership structure at Rockets, following the purchase of a 49% stake by private equity firms Cain and Ares earlier this year.

Moores, who is also head coach of Nottinghamshire , has previous franchise experience in the Big Bash, where he coaches Melbourne Stars, and at the PSL.

"It feels like a good time to be taking over the Rockets, and I'm really excited about the opportunity to lead the team," Moores said. "I see this as a great opportunity to continue on from the strong and successful foundations built by Andy Flower."

"The investment and energy that's coming into the Hundred, and the change of ownership at the Rockets in particular, make it a really exciting time. I'm especially looking forward to the auction, where we'll be looking to ensure the squad is as strong as it can be as we continue to strive for success."

Rockets finished as runners-up in the 2025 Men's Hundred, losing in the final to three-time champions Oval Invincibles. Nottinghamshire, meanwhile, won the County Championshp - with Moores becoming the first coach to lift the trophy with three different counties.

Rockets were losing finalists in the men's Hundred in 2025 • Matt Lewis/ECB via Getty Images

Trent Rockets director of cricket, Mick Newell, said: "We're really pleased to promote Peter to the role of men's head coach. It's no exaggeration to say he's one of the finest English head coaches of his generation, and his strong existing knowledge of Trent Bridge will be of great benefit in his new role.

"His winning mentality, his strong record of improving players, and the experience he gained last year, all make him a superb fit to take over the role from Andy Flower."