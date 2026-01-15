U-19 World Cup: Henil, Kundu secure India's first win; WI take down Tanzania with ease

India 99 for 4 (Kundu 42*, Appidi 2-24) beat USA 107 (Sudini 36, Henil 5-16) by six wickets (via DLS)

When right-arm quick Henil Patel 's five-wicket haul skittled USA for 107, it looked like it would be an easy win for India. However, in a rain-affected chase, India lost three wickets - including those of captain Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - inside the first six overs. But Abhigyan Kundu , who hit a double-century in the Under-19 Asia Cup in the lead up to the World Cup, played an assured knock to seal the deal.

Henil, who draws inspiration from Dale Steyn, struck in his first over in the first innings, with Amrinder Gill the first to fall to his extra bounce as he edged one to second slip. USA opener Sahil Garg and wicketkeeper Arjun Mahesh then put up a resistance, even if runs were hard to come by. They added 28 runs in 45 deliveries before Garg sent Deepesh Devendran's short ball straight to deep third.

Two overs later, Henil had his second when USA captain Utkarsh Srivastava shouldered arms but couldn't get his bat out of the way, dragging the ball onto the stumps. This was the first of two double-wicket overs for Henil, as he had the set Mahesh slicing to deep third too.

Spin was introduced in the 16th over and the decision paid off as Amogh Arepally chipped left-arm spinner Khilan Patel to cover. However, Adnit Jhamb and Nitish Sudini looked settled against the spin and put on USA's highest partnership - 30 in 8.5 overs.

Sudini tried some big shots, but was beaten by the spin, however the pair rotated strike nicely. With the spinners failing to create an opening, Mhatre went back to pace and RS Ambrish got the breakthrough with a length ball that took Jhamb's outside edge.

A brilliant piece of fielding then sent Adit Kappa back. He hit a ball to cover's right and took off for the single, but Vihaan Malhotra - a livewire in the field - dived and made a good stop. He then nailed a direct hit at the non-striker's end.

With just three wickets in hand, Sudini then upped the tempo but Henil ended a 25-run stand by bouncing out Sabrish Prasad. Next ball, Henil cleaned up No. 10 Rishabh Shimpi and found himself on a hat-trick. But he never got another crack as Sudini tried to take on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's part-time bowling and picked out long-off, leaving India 108 to chase.

Mhatre and Sooryavanshi failed to deliver in their first outing of the U-19 World Cup • ICC/Getty Images

India's start to the chase was scratchy. First, the players had to walk off for a short rain delay before the first ball of the chase. When they returned, Mhatre cut the first ball straight to point where Gill put down a straight-forward chance. Sooryavanshi then miscued a shot down the ground, but managed to clear mid-off.

It looked like the nerves had calmed when Mhatre hit two gorgeous boundaries off left-armer Shimpi. But Ritvik Appidi, denied in the first over, wasn't going to be denied again. On the second ball of his second over, Sooryavanshi charged down but was cramped for room and dragged the ball onto his stumps. One over later, the players went off due to lightning nearby and the delay was extended by a spell of rain that left behind a wet outfield.

There was more trouble for India once play resumed after a two-hour delay. Appidi troubled No. 3 Vedant Trivedi throughout the over and on the last ball, Trivedi hit a crisp cut straight to Gill, who held on this time.

With another drizzle around and perhaps feeling the need to up the tempo, Mhatre went on the attack next over. He got a top edge off a pull for four off Shimpi but when he went to hook another short ball, Gill took a good catch running in from deep fine leg. Gill slipped as he ran in, but maintained his composure to complete the catch.

In walked Kundu and immediately stamped his authority with a sublime drive through cover point for four. Malhotra got off the mark first ball with a back-foot punch through covers and in the next over, Kundu hit back-to-back on-drives off Shimpi.

Kundu hit another smooth drive through point before a mix-up almost cost Malhotra's wicket when he tapped one in front of point and took off for a single. But Malhotra didn't last long as Srivastava drew the outside edge and Garg grabbed the chance at slip.

Kundu and Kanishk Chouhan ensured there were no more hiccups for India. In the 18th over, Kundu lofted Kappa down the ground for four to bring the target within one hit. He then finished the game with a six over long-on to finish unbeaten on a 41-ball 42.

Ally Hafidh was bowled by Vitel Lawes • Matthew Lewis/ICC/Getty Images

Francis, Bell, Andrew help WI thump Tanzania

West Indies U-19 124 for 5 (Francis 52, Andrew 44, Mwamele 2-17) beat Tanzania U-19 122 (Thakrar 26, Lawes 3-23, McKenzie 2-15, Belle 2-23) by five wickets

West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl, but had to wait till the 14th over for the first breakthrough. Tanzania openers Dylan Thakrar (26) and Darpan Jobanputra (19) put on a 53-run opening stand to frustrate West Indies' new-ball bowlers before medium pacer Jonathan Van Lange broke the stand.

Seamer Shaquan Belle , who took the catch to break the first-wicket stand, then dismissed Thakrar in the 15th over, ran No. 3 Ayaan Shariff out in the 16th, and got Augustino Mwamele in the 19th. The three wickets in three overs opened up Tanzania's batting, and a procession of wickets followed. Left-arm wristspinner Vitel Lawes ran through the lower-middle order for a three-wicket haul, and Tanzania folded for 122 in the 34th over.

In the chase, Tanzania's seamer Mwamele got an early breakthrough to remove West Indies opener Zachary Carter in the fourth over. But an 80-run second-wicket partnership between Tanez Francis (52) and Jewel Andrew (44) eased the chase.

Although West Indies lost four wickets between the 17th and 20th overs for a brief stutter, the low target meant they eventually cruised to their first win in Group D with 29 overs to spare.

Zimbabwe U-19 vs Scotland U-19: Match abandoned