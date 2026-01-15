Matches (13)
Zim U19 vs Scot U19, 2nd Match, Group C at Harare, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Jan 15 2026 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match, Group C, Harare, January 15, 2026, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
Zimbabwe Under-19s FlagZimbabwe Under-19s
Scotland Under-19s FlagScotland Under-19s
Tomorrow
7:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 23:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
M Blignaut
9 M • 159 Runs • 26.5 Avg • 65.43 SR
NT Hlabangana
7 M • 152 Runs • 25.33 Avg • 80 SR
RFG Grant
2 M • 10 Runs • 5 Avg • 40 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Mazvitorera
8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.17 Econ • 25.15 SR
B Senzere
5 M • 6 Wkts • 5.83 Econ • 34.83 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
Match details
Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberYODI no. 1629
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
Match days15 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS19-----
IRE19-----
JPN19-----
SL19-----
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
BAN19-----
IND19-----
NZ19-----
USA19-----
Group C
TeamMWLPTNRR
ENG19-----
PAK19-----
SCO19-----
ZIM19-----
Group D
TeamMWLPTNRR
AFG19-----
SA19-----
Tan19-----
WI19-----
Full Table