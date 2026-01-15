Matches (13)
Zim U19 vs Scot U19, 2nd Match, Group C at Harare, Men's Under-19 World Cup, Jan 15 2026 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match, Group C, Harare, January 15, 2026, ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Zim U19
NR
NR
W
NR
L
Scot U19
L
L
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 23:53
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM199 M • 159 Runs • 26.5 Avg • 65.43 SR
ZIM197 M • 152 Runs • 25.33 Avg • 80 SR
SCO192 M • 10 Runs • 5 Avg • 40 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ZIM198 M • 13 Wkts • 6.17 Econ • 25.15 SR
ZIM195 M • 6 Wkts • 5.83 Econ • 34.83 SR
Match details
|Takashinga Sports Club, Highfield, Harare
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|YODI no. 1629
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.0-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
|Match days
|15 January 2026 - day (50-over match)
