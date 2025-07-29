Usama Mir signs three-year T20 deal with Worcestershire

The PCB cited what was informally called a "PSL plus two" policy, which prevented players from playing more than two foreign T20 leagues over a 12-month period. Since then, Mir has played T20 leagues in Pakistan and abroad, including last year's Hundred, the BBL, the PSL, and, most recently, the Global Super League.

ESPNcricinfo understands Mir intends to continue playing domestic cricket in Pakistan for now. While he can do so for the next two seasons, he will be required to register as an overseas player in any domestic cricket he plays in Pakistan from 2027 onwards on account of his status as a local player in the UK.