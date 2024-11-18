Awesome in Australia: Dravid's double in Adelaide vs Sachin's double in Sydney
Rahul Dravid - 233 and 72* in Adelaide, 2003
India win by four wickets, lead series 1-0
Long before Rahul Dravid was immortalised for revealing that he too had the ability to yell his head off, he was immortalised for having the ability to yell his head off and also punch the air. The image of him doing so as he hit the winning runs in Adelaide almost 20 years ago is part of Indian cricket history. It was only the fourth time they had ever won a Test match in Australia - and their first victory since 1981 - and they had to come from behind to do it. From way behind, 556 runs to be exact. But Dravid kept whittling away at it, wearing Australia down not once but twice. Finally, after 12 and a half hours at the crease, scoring more runs than he has ever done or will ever do in a single Test, it made perfect sense that he would be there at the end, soaking in the Adelaide sunshine, teeth gritted, arms up high, the personification of triumph.
Dravid's heroics in that match gave India a 1-0 lead, in a series they went on to draw in Australia for the first time since 1985.
By Alagappan Muthu
Sachin Tendulkar - 241* & 60* in Sydney, 2004Match drawn, series drawn 1-1
Sachin Tendulkar's form with the series level 1-1 hadn't been reassuring. His cover driving had caused three dismissals in the first three Tests, and he was determined not to fall for the bait at the SCG. His 241* in the first innings - his highest Test score at the time - was a remarkable example of his discipline and ability to find a way.
Tendulkar did not play the cover drive, even when the Australian bowlers offered easy temptation, and entirely cut out a faulty part of his game. He batted for more than ten hours and helped India amass 705, shutting down Australia's hopes of a series win. His unbeaten 60 off 89 balls in the second innings was compiled with more freedom, as India pushed towards a declaration. However, a setting a target of 443 left them with too little time to take ten wickets and achieve what would have been a historic series win.
By Shashank Kishore
