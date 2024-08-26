Waqar, Misbah among five mentors appointed by PCB for domestic competitions

Less than a month after becoming the advisor to the PCB chairman on cricket affairs, Waqar Younis ' stint has ended. The former fast bowler and coach has now been recruited as a mentor for one of the five sides in the new domestic competitions the PCB is introducing this season.

Waqar was slated to become the board's cricket supremo , a role created to take the burden of cricketing decisions away from the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. He even appeared alongside Naqvi at a press conference in that role, an unveiling of sorts, at Gaddafi Stadium at the time.

The PCB hasn't given a reason for why Waqar is no longer in that role and why he is now a mentor instead, which is a three-year contract and was, in the PCB's words, the result of a "transparent and robust recruitment process". It has been suggested that both parties thought Waqar might be better suited to a team-building role such as this, with more active involvement in the development of a side.

The role for the advisor to the chairman is still being advertised for.

Misbah-ul-Haq, Saqlain Mushtaq, Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed are the other mentors. Sarfaraz is the only playing mentor, with the PCB clarifying Sarfaraz would continue his playing career. "I am pleased to welcome five exceptional champions as mentors for the Champions Cup teams," a statement attributed to PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated. "These individuals bring a wealth of cricketing experience, knowledge and expertise, which, combined with their passion for the game we all love, will help the Pakistan Cricket Board identify, develop and nurture the next generation of cricketers across all formats. This initiative will not only benefit the Pakistan men's cricket team but also help bridge the gap between domestic and international cricket."