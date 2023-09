Warner and Head to open, Marsh to bat No.3 as Australia pick two spinners against SA

Australia will play seven bats and four bowlers, including two spinners in Bloemfontein. It is one of three combinations they are likely to use in the World Cup and likely to be the one they need on spinning pitches like Chennai where they will play their opening match against India on October 8. It is the structure they used with success against India in Chennai back in March to close out their last ODI series. Agar is returning from a calf injury but will leave the touring squad at the back end of the South Africa series to return home for the birth of his first child, hence the selectors' keenness to play the two spinners in combination in game one in Bloemfontein in preparation for the World Cup.