Will Pucovski's Leicestershire overseas deal cancelled

Pucovski was due for his first taste of county cricket before being felled by a Riley Meredith bouncer in Victoria's Sheffield Shield match against Tasmania. Pucovski, who has had to deal with multiple concussions over the course of his career, was immediately subbed out of the game and has not played since.

Leicestershire had signed Pucovski as cover for South African allrounder Wiaan Mulder for the first five games of the County Championship. He had been due to link up with Victoria team-mate Peter Handscomb, who enjoyed a successful season with the club in 2023.

"It's a huge shame to lose Will at this stage, but his health must come first," Leicestershire's director of cricket, Claude Henderson, said. "Given the proximity to the start of the English season, it has been agreed by all parties to allow him the necessary time to recover, and we want to wish Will all the best as he continues to recuperate in Australia.

"Our recruitment team have been aware of the evolving situation, and we have plans in place to ensure our team is as strong as possible heading into the season. As such, we will be able to announce a new overseas addition shortly."