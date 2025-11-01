It's India's party, but the artistic hunters will come with their dancing shoes on

Remember the artistic hunter ? If not, let South Africa 's director of national teams and high performance, Enoch Nkwe , remind you: "It's an attacking brand of cricket that finds a way to win games even on the back foot," he had told ESPNcricinfo at the 2023 World Cup two years after debuting those words.

At the time, South Africa's senior cricket teams had collectively reached just one global ICC final, at the women's T20 World Cup earlier in the year. Now, just under two years on, they have reached four and won one. Hunters? We can understand that by the way they have gone after trophies. But artistic? On the evidence of this Women's World Cup, hell, yes!

Tazmin Brits has been more slightly miss than hit but her three hits were crucial, and the most crucial wasn't even the biggest one. Her 45 in support of Wolvaardt in the semi-final was arguably more important than her century against New Zealand and both those knocks were left in the shade by Nadine de Klerk

This has been a coming-of-age tournament for de Klerk, who has grown into her role as a finisher and struts around with an aura of belief that is starting to encircle others too. Left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba has slipped down the wicket-takers' list but had statement performances against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. And Chloe Tryon , the veteran, made contributions of 49 and 62 in successful chases against India and Bangladesh and 33* in the semi-final and has shown an appetite for the big occasion.

In Tryon and Kapp is the story of the evolution of this South Africa team. They are two of the original group of six players who were contracted by Cricket South Africa when it first issued deals for women in 2013. In the 12 years since, South Africa have played in two 50-over and one T20 World Cup semi-final and two T20 World Cup finals. If ever anyone needed proof that professionalisation brings results, this is it.

That's the win, and South Africa are in the final • AFP/Getty Images

But professionalisation also demands consistent evolution and South Africa have not always kept up.

A similar group of players carried South Africa through tournament after tournament. They achieved some incredible things - the 2017 ODI World Cup and 2020 T20 World Cup semi-finals - but their crowning moment came when, against the odds, they got to the 2023 T20 World Cup final, at home, amidst turmoil. Destructive opening batter Lizelle Lee had retired over disagreements with the team management, and inspirational captain Dane van Niekerk was left out of the squad for failing a fitness test. Still, South Africa rode a wave and reached the final.

The next 18 months were fraught. Sune Luus was removed as interim captain and Wolvaardt, by far the most talented batter in the squad, installed in her place. Long-serving head coach Hilton Moreeng was replaced by an interim, Dillon du Preez. And Shabnim Ismail, the OG of fast and fierce in the women's game, retired. Somehow, South Africa still got to another T20 World Cup final in October 2024, and should have won after beating Australia in the semi-final. They played their best game too early and the heartbreak of losing a match they were favourites to win left many shaken. Would it ever get that good again?

The Mandla of South African cricket

In the aftermath of that, and almost out of nowhere, Mandla Mashimbyi , a stalwart of the men's domestic game, was named national women's coach in December last year. "We liked his approach, of a people-first culture, and his understanding of our cricket system," Nkwe said. "He aligned with our philosophy."

That is significant because what Mashimbyi found in the women's camp was a problem he knew exactly how to solve. "When I came into the job, the one thing that I picked up was probably the division that was within the team, not necessarily in a malicious way, but I just thought maybe we could be better in making sure that we are more of a united front as a team," he said in his pre-final press conference. "And also certain skills with certain players that I felt needed to improve for us to actually come here and become a force.

"What's important for me was just to give them love, always give them the care and the energy, and be consistent in doing that. That builds trust. It was most important to make sure that we get the environment right. The talent we've always had, that's why we've been in finals before. It was just about making the environment stronger."

Speak to the men's players Mashimbyi has coached and they say the best thing about playing under him was how he made them feel. "The biggest difference is that he doesn't make the team environment tense," Tabraiz Shamsi told ESPNcricinfo. "He laughs and jokes with players rather than having a situation where the coach is the boss and everyone must call him coach or the environment is tense and you can't joke with him and tease him." Lizaad Williams called him "loveable" as a coach: "Almost like a big teddy that you cuddle."

Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp - the artist and the hunter • ICC via Getty Images

Given the state of the women's team and the behind-the-scenes issues of uncertainty they were dealing with, having a coach who chose the soft life and would nurture them seemed the right fit.

But before you box Mashimbyi, who has the stature of a friendly giant, as just a nice guy, stop.

He also came with a track record of massive success in the men's game. Mashimbyi won nine trophies as assistant coach and two as head coach at Titans and was involved in the union's decision to sign a 17-year-old Dewald Brevis and, more recently, Lhuan-dre Pretorius. "He backed them both from the get-go. Their talent is now for all to see now but he is the guy who identified that talent. He said about Dewald, 'let's sign him now, he is going to be the real deal', and we weren't that sure. The same with Lhuan-dre, he backed him to play a whole season when he was still at school. Mandla has got a proper track record of success," Jacques Faul Mashimbyi's former boss at Titans, told ESPNcricinfo.

And he also knows how to handle players when things are not going according to plan. "He has got the unique ability to back players and put an arm around them when it's not going so well," Faul said. "He's a bit of a philosopher in his own right and he really knows the game. He is a deep thinker of life, not just of cricket."

That might explain why South Africa's tournament did not implode after they were blasted out for 69 by England, and also why they could come back to beat them so soundly in the semi-final. Not only did South Africa pay no heed to the bilateral history in which they had only beaten England once in eight meetings dating back to 2022, but also to a massive financial disparity in their capacity to develop. One insider suggests England spends more on the women's game than South Africa spends on the entire game, which is plausible given the economic disparities of the two countries. South Africa's main currency, though, is hope. And for the last 34 years, since readmission, while rugby and football have enjoyed continental and global success, the promise of it is what cricket has traded on.

In the last two-and-half years, the "if" South African cricket could win something has turned to "when" and it now even has a date: June 14. When Temba Bavuma and his Test team lifted the mace, they also stripped off the veil that blurred their vision of the final hurdle. But the path to reaching finals was cleared by the women's team first as they became the first senior side to reach a World Cup final, and they did it at home.

If people thought it was fluke or the fortunes of fate that got them there in 2023, they could not argue with the stunning semi-final win over Australia that booked them a spot at the T20 World Cup final in 2024 and now the history-defying feat over England that has put them in their first 50-over World Cup final.