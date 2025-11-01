Harmanpreet: 'There is nothing bigger than this in our life as a cricketer'

Harmanpreet Kaur sat down for the pre-match press conference at the DY Patil Stadium, her face seemingly devoid of any emotion. There was only a simmering fire.

She had cried uncontrollably after India sealed a high-octane victory over Australia in the semi-final. That was only two nights ago. Two nights to digest the high of beating serial World Cup winners. Two nights to come to terms with the fact the job isn't quite done.

"Well, the semi-final was a very high-pressure game and very intense," Harmanpreet said on the eve of the final against South Africa . "After that, recovery was something which we all paid more attention to because the fresher we are, mentally, for the final, the better it will be.

"Because we have been working hard for so many years and we have been batting day and night, whenever our batters camped or there were team camps. So, skill-wise we know we have done a lot and now it's only about keeping ourselves fresh for tomorrow and recovery is something which we all talk about, and everybody is really taking that thing very seriously and hopefully tomorrow we will feel even fresher for the main game.

India will be playing their third ODI World Cup final. South Africa, just their first.

"Keeping yourself balanced and focused is something which is the key," Harmanpreet said. "We are having those sessions where we have been talking about how we can be more focused and more balanced and at the same time keeping ourselves relaxed because this is the biggest stage and biggest opportunity for us, playing in home conditions and that also final match.

"But I think the most important thing is that we have to enjoy this because there is nothing bigger than this in our life as a cricketer and as a captain. So our focus is to enjoy this moment and keep taking small targets which we have to achieve as a team rather than thinking bigger targets because you can achieve bigger targets if you achieve the small targets."

Harmanpreet is into her fifth World Cup now, but this is her first as captain. India have arrived at the final after a topsy-turvy league stage that saw them win only three of their seven games. She was clear "there's no bigger motivation than a World Cup final" to up their game.

"We know pretty well how it feels after losing [a World Cup final]," she said. "We're really looking forward to the feeling of winning a final. Hopefully it's going to be a special day for us tomorrow. We've worked really hard, and now it's about getting everything together tomorrow."

India's road to the semis looked wobbly right from the start. They began with collapses against Sri Lanka and Pakistan but turned things around to win both games. They lost all the matches they played against higher-ranked teams - South Africa, Australia and England - and it was only when they arrived in Navi Mumbai, a ground where they have had lots of success, that things picked back up.

"We weren't shaken up even once in the team because of those three big losses," Harmanpreet said. "Even after that, everyone was together and everyone was talking about how to reach the final. We had a positive mindset which really helped us that we're here now. When you have such a positive mindset and everyone feels from within to perform for the country…

"We were definitely talking about where to improve but at the same time there was a common goal, there was the awareness that it's a long process and there would be ups and downs, wins and losses. At the end of the day, what matters is we're here in the final. So we used to think how to move forward after those losses, how to improve, be there for each other."

India have looked far more convincing over their last three matches, including a washout against Bangladesh. The XI seems more balanced, with six bowling options, bigger contributions from the bat, and all of it culminating in another historic victory against forever favourites Australia. That night ended with plenty of tears , from Jemimah Rodrigues on the field and Harmanpreet in the dugout as she hugged whoever came her way, crying into their arms.

"I think I'm a very emotional person, and I cry a lot," Harmanpreet said with a smile. "So it's not like I cry only after losing. I have cried a lot after winning too, maybe yesterday you have seen me on television. But my team-mates have seen me in the dressing room many times - on small occasions also, whenever we have done well. I am the first person to cry.

"As a player, these moments are very important. To beat a team like Australia, which is a big team and has always done well on the world stage. It's not an easy thing to perform and be mentally strong in front of them. But I think overcoming that hurdle was something very special to all of us. I always tell my team that you don't need to control your emotions. If you feel like crying, cry. At the same time, just keep enjoying. I think there is no bigger achievement or thing for us. Tomorrow is a special day and we will go with the same mindset."

There is a sell-out crowd expected for the final on Sunday.