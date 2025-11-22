Matches (17)
Live
3rd ODI (D/N), Hamilton, November 22, 2025, West Indies tour of New Zealand
West Indies FlagWest Indies
(19.4/50 ov) 96/7
New Zealand FlagNew Zealand

West Indies chose to bat.

Current RR: 4.88
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 12/3 (2.40)
WI opt to bat in quest for consolation win; Duffy returns for NZ

Duffy and Foulkes return for NZ in place of Tickner and Smith

Deivarayan Muthu
22-Nov-2025 • 1 hr ago
Khary Pierre arrives for training, Mirpur, October 20, 2025

Khary Pierre got a game for West Indies  •  AFP/Getty Images

Toss West Indies opt to bat vs New Zealand
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat in their quest for a consolation win against New Zealand in Hamilton. Having won the first two ODIs, New Zealand had already wrapped up the series.
West Indies made one change, with left-arm fingerspinner Khary Pierre replacing seam-bowling allrounder Romario Shepherd, who is nursing a hamstring issue.
As for New Zealand they made two changes, with Jacob Duffy and Zak Foulkes coming back into the team in place of Blair Tickner and Nathan Smith, who had picked up a hamstring niggle.
New Zealand: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Will Young, 4 Mark Chapman, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Michael Bracewell, 7 Mitchell Santner (capt), 8 Zakary Foulkes, 9 Kyle Jamieson, 10 Matt Henry, 11 Jacob Duffy
West Indies: 1 John Campbell, 2 Ackeem Auguste, 3 Keacy Carty, 4 Shai Hope (capt, wk), 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Roston Chase, 7 Justin Greaves, 8 Matthew Forde, 9 Shamar Springer, 10 Khary Pierre, 11 Jayden Seales
New ZealandWest IndiesNew Zealand vs West IndiesWest Indies tour of New Zealand

Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

West Indies Innings
Player NameRB
JD Campbell
caught2624
AWJ Auguste
caught1719
KU Carty
bowled02
SD Hope
caught1618
SE Rutherford
caught1926
RL Chase
not out816
JP Greaves
caught19
MW Forde
lbw04
SK Springer
not out00
Extras(lb 6, w 3)
Total96(7 wkts; 19.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>