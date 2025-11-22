WI opt to bat in quest for consolation win; Duffy returns for NZ
Duffy and Foulkes return for NZ in place of Tickner and Smith
Toss West Indies opt to bat vs New Zealand
West Indies won the toss and elected to bat in their quest for a consolation win against New Zealand in Hamilton. Having won the first two ODIs, New Zealand had already wrapped up the series.
West Indies made one change, with left-arm fingerspinner Khary Pierre replacing seam-bowling allrounder Romario Shepherd, who is nursing a hamstring issue.
As for New Zealand they made two changes, with Jacob Duffy and Zak Foulkes coming back into the team in place of Blair Tickner and Nathan Smith, who had picked up a hamstring niggle.
New Zealand: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Will Young, 4 Mark Chapman, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Michael Bracewell, 7 Mitchell Santner (capt), 8 Zakary Foulkes, 9 Kyle Jamieson, 10 Matt Henry, 11 Jacob Duffy
West Indies: 1 John Campbell, 2 Ackeem Auguste, 3 Keacy Carty, 4 Shai Hope (capt, wk), 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Roston Chase, 7 Justin Greaves, 8 Matthew Forde, 9 Shamar Springer, 10 Khary Pierre, 11 Jayden Seales
Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo