Mumbai's crisis man Mulani won't 'obsess over what you don't have'

There's a growing perception in Indian cricket that Ranji Trophy success alone isn't enough to break into the Test team. IPL performances are seen as proof of temperament under pressure. But what does a player do when the IPL call doesn't come?

Since 2022, no bowler in the country has taken more Ranji Trophy wickets than him: 198 at 21.92, with 16 five-fors and three ten-fors. The next best, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, has 157.

In this period, Mulani has also been a regular performer in white-ball cricket - most notably in a key role in Mumbai 's maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali (T20) Trophy triumph in 2022-23, where he picked up 16 wickets in ten matches. Yet, despite this unmatched consistency, the IPL door has never really opened for Mulani, who has played all of two matches for Mumbai Indians.

"You're providing a service, bringing a skillset, and if there's no demand, you just keep plugging away," Mulani tells ESPNcricinfo. "The IPL is a great stage, but if you're not playing there, you can't let it chew you up. It's easy to obsess over what you don't have. I prefer to take pride in being a Mumbai cricketer, where nothing comes easy and you learn to enjoy the struggle."

It's this mindset Mulani will carry into the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy next week, joining hundreds of hopefuls vying for visibility ahead of the auction.

Mulani wasn't supposed to get this far. He barely made age-group sides and spent nearly two seasons on the fringes before debuting for Mumbai in all three formats in 2018. "When you don't expect something and it happens, the happiness is different," he says. "But playing for Mumbai comes with pressure. That pressure drives me."

Along the way, he has also learned to live with the noise and the scrutiny that invariably follows. "One bad game, even one bad session, and people are talking about you by evening. I've heard people say, 'he's done' or 'he doesn't have it anymore' [like in the knockouts phase of 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when he was dropped]. I try to stay calm and stick to my routine. Five-for or failure, nothing changes that."

That routine includes never skipping training. "Big players come with a purpose. They do things like clockwork. I've adopted that mindset. First optional session or second, I'm there. I hate missing it even if it's optional."

Mulani has come through the first leg of the 2025-26 Ranji season with the same relentless sense of purpose. After five games, he is third on the wicket-takers' list and central to Mumbai's rise to the top of Elite Group C.

He revels in being Mumbai's crisis man, and the season opener in Srinagar offered a reminder. After Mumbai's top order was blown away by Auqib Nabi - 70 for 5 - in the second innings, Mulani's gritty 41 dragged them to 181 and set Jammu & Kashmir a target of 243. He then produced a career-best 7 for 46 to secure a tense 35-run win , just when a second straight loss to J&K loomed. Amid the euphoria of that dramatic win, his first-innings 91, which set up the game, almost seemed like a footnote.

"The main thing for me is getting a feel of the game," he says. "Once I get that, I start visualising wickets. In Srinagar, the pitch was helping fast bowlers, so I didn't get much in the first innings. But on the evening of day three, I told my room-mate Akash Anand, 'I feel like tomorrow I'm going to change the game'. He wasn't convinced. But I just had that feeling."

Two weeks ago in the fourth round, against Himachal Pradesh , he rescued Mumbai from 73 for 4 with a vital 69 and returned on the final day to take five wickets and finish the job. This ability to wheel away tirelessly is the result of years of work. "I played Ranji for years as a very different bowler," he explains. "My mentality was simple: don't give runs, control the game."

Everything changed when he began working with Amol Muzumdar in mid-2021 when Muzumdar was appointed Mumbai coach. "He really challenged me. He said containment alone wouldn't take me to the next level. We debated a lot. He had his ideas, I had mine, and we found a middle ground. That shift helped massively."

Mulani ended the 2021-22 season with 45 wickets in six matches as Mumbai reached the final. "My mindset changed, and that happened because Amol backed me completely. Even now, Omkar Salvi [head coach] and Dhawal Kulkarni [bowling coach] keep pushing me."

And what changed technically?

"I've always bowled left-arm around the wicket, running in straight. But most left-armers cut across the crease or go more side-on for angles," Mulani says. "Before the season, Amol wanted me to try that. I was sceptical. I'd bowled the same way for years. But he told me, 'don't worry, I back you'."

They had an agreement: start spells with the new angle, return to his natural method later if it didn't work.

Shams Mulani is someone Mumbai trust to bail them out of tricky situations, even with the bat • PTI

"It took a month to convince me. But once it settled, it felt really good. The ball came out faster, with more nip and bite. Being slightly more side-on helps create the angle and makes the ball carry off the pitch. The balance - not fully side-on, not fully straight - has made a big difference."

Another big shift has been fitness.

"That's played a huge role," he says. "I've trained for five years with Vishal Chitarkar. He knows my body inside out. How fatigue affects me, how I should recover. We worked a lot on endurance, especially on the muscles that tire late in the day.

"But training only takes you so far. In 95% humidity, in blazing heat, it's willpower. You can give up and say you're tired, but then you remind yourself the team needs you. Last year in the [Ranji Trophy] semi-final, I bowled 44 overs in the second innings. After 25, it was pure willpower. That ability to keep going has developed over time."

Over these years, Mulani has also fought to change perceptions. Early on, he was boxed in as a white-ball bowler. Now, his red-ball success has seen him being typecast at the other extreme. The younger Mulani might have been bothered; the 28-year-old version is not.

"As I look ahead, winning matches for Mumbai is what I train for," he says. "Anything else - any other team, any other setting - will just be a by-product."