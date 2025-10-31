Rodrigues opens up to help others: 'It's okay to ask for help'

Jemimah Rodrigues revealed the mental battle she faced in the weeks leading up to her match-winning unbeaten 127 against Australia in the World Cup semi-final , describing a period of anxiety that left her feeling "numb" and brought her to tears. Rodrigues broke down during the post-match press conference, saying she hoped sharing her experience could help others facing similar struggles.

"I will be very vulnerable here because I know if someone is watching, this might be going through the same thing and that's my whole purpose of saying it. Nobody likes to talk about their weakness. I was going through a lot of anxiety at the starting of the tournament," she said, pausing to hold back tears.

"It was a lot, you know, before few games also, I used to call my mom and cry the entire time, let it all out. Because when you are going through anxiety, you just feel numb. You don't know what to do. You are trying to be yourself. And also in this time, my mum, my dad, they supported me a lot. And also there was Arundhati [Reddy], who I think almost every day I have cried in front of her.

"Later I was joking, saying 'you don't come in front of me, I will start crying.' But she checked on me every single day. There was Smriti [Mandhana], who helped me. She also knew what I was going through. Few of the net sessions, she was just standing there. Even yesterday she came, she just stood there, just because he just knows that her presence is important for me.

"There has been Radha [Yadav], who has, always been there, taking care of me. I am so blessed to have friends, I can call family, that I didn't have to go through it alone. And it's okay to ask for help."

Rodrigues had entered the semi-final on the back of a 76 not out against New Zealand , but her tournament began with a few low scores, including two ducks. She had also been dropped for the match against England as India opted for an extra bowler, a bold call given Rodrigues' status as one of India's top batters. She said it was difficult to stay patient, but she chose to hang in and trust that her moment would come.

"My family went through a lot, but everyone stood by me, and believed in me when I didn't, when I couldn't," she said. "And it started with the anxiety thing. Then I was dropped from the team [for the match against England]. That really hit me.

"When you are dropped, you have a lot of doubts because I always want to contribute to the team. But that day, I couldn't do much sitting out. And then, when you come back in, it's a lot more pressure, than everything that was happening in the past month.

'I am very grateful for the people who believed in me when I couldn't, and were there for me and understood me because I couldn't do this on my own' • ICC/Getty Images

"But sometimes all you need to do is, just hang in there and, things fall into place. So, I am very grateful for the people who believed in me when I couldn't, and were there for me and understood me because I couldn't do this on my own."

During India's chase of 339, Rodrigues was at the crease for nearly the entirety of the innings after entering at No. 3 in the second over. She remained unbeaten on 127 off 134 balls, guiding India to victory with five wickets in hand and nine balls to spare. Her innings, however, included a reprieve when she was dropped by Alyssa Healy on 82. Asked how she would rate her innings, Rodrigues reflected on her mindset.

"I mean, how do I rate this innings? Actually, I have not let it sink in," she said. "All I would say was I didn't play for my 100. I didn't play to prove a point at No. 3. I didn't play for my 50. I just played to make sure India win. I wanted to see India win at the end and that was my only motivation.

"I think when you have that thought process, I think God also favours you. You do it for the team, you don't do it for yourself. And I think I have always played my cricket that way. I'm short of words actually."

Rodrigues also revealed that during a team discussion on the eve of the match, she had expressed a clear goal for the game.

"We were just saying what all we could do better in this World Cup and all I said was that I want to be there till the end and finish the game. Whether we are batting first, I know if I am there, I can make a partnership. And get those 20-30 runs extra because I run well, pick gaps, unusual gaps.