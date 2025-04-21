A new era begins for women's county cricket

The revamped women's domestic structure begins in earnest this week, when the eight newly configured Tier 1 county teams play their opening matches in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup. Here are the runners and riders as a new era for the game begins.

Durham

Captain: Hollie Armitage

Head Coach: Dani Hazell

The big questions: Durham have assembled a squad including some star signings and some smart signings. Will they be able to hit the ground running at the start of a new era for women's cricket in the county? Spin bowling looks to be their super-strength, with Katie Levick, Mady Villiers and Katherine Fraser leading the way.

Player to watch: Captain Hollie Armitage promises to be a talismanic presence. She bats, bowls leg-spin, fields superbly and is one of the best leaders in English cricket. Batting is her main suit, and she will be hoping big runs will help her go from the fringes of England's team and be a regular pick.

Young gun: All-rounder Phoebe Turner has impressed in Northern Diamonds colours in the last couple of seasons, including a match-winning six for 20 in a 50-over match against Lancashire Thunder last September with her seamers. Dynamic with the bat in the middle order too. There's a bit of Nat Sciver-Brunt about the 21-year-old.

Final thought: Durham will be confident they can challenge the likes of Surrey and The Blaze this summer, though a lot rests on the shoulders of Armitage and New Zealand captain Suzie Bates with the bat. Bates has penned an overseas deal for the full summer at the Banks Homes Riverside. England pacer Lauren Filer will bring an X-Factor to their bowling attack.

Squad: Hollie Armitage (captain), Suzie Bates, Leah Dobson, Lauren Filer, Katherine Fraser, Abi Glen, Bess Heath, Trudy Johnson, Katie Levick, Emma Marlow, Mia Rogers, Lizzie Scott, Phoebe Turner, Sophia Turner, Mady Villiers, Emily Windsor.

Previewed by Graham Hardcastle

Essex's captain Grace Scrivens took charge of England A on their recent tour of Australia • Getty Images

Essex

Captain: Grace Scrivens

Head Coach: Andy Tennant

The big question: Arguably, Essex have the most settled line-up of the Tier One sides having largely kept together the Sunrisers' Rachael Heyhoe Flint winning team from last season. That success came after three seasons of huge struggles, so having found a winning formula can this already bonded group repeat the trick?

Player to watch: Sophie Munro . Only Phoebe Turner took more than Munro's 22 wickets in 50-over cricket last term. The 23-year-old seamer excelled after arriving on loan from The Blaze, proving especially adept towards the back end of an innings including the 'death overs'. Munro made the move south from Nottingham permanent last September.

Young gun: Sophia Smale. Winning sides tweak, so the fact Smale is the only new addition is intriguing. The slow left-armer fills the void left by Villiers's departure to Durham, complementing the right-arm leg-spin of both Jodi Grewcock and Abtaha Maqsood in a powerful bowling unit. Only 19, Newport-born Smale has huge potential.

Final thought: Essex will bowl opposition sides out, so the challenge will be scoring enough runs, particularly when setting a target. Skipper Grace Scrivens will lead from the front, and it may need Cordelia Griffith to follow up on her four fifties in the last five games of last season if they are to regularly post totals in excess of 250.

Squad: Grace Scrivens (captain), Maddie Blinkhorn-Jones, Amara Carr, Kelly Castle, Kate Coppack, Ariana Dowse, Jo Gardner, Eva Gray, Jodi Grewcock, Cordelia Griffith, Esmae MacGregor, Lissy Macleod, Abta Maqsood, Flo Miller, Sophie Munro, Sophia Smale.

Previewed by Jon Batham

Charlotte Edwards was victorious with Southern Vipers last year, but has moved on to the England role • Getty Images

Hampshire

Captain: Georgia Adams

Interim Head Coach: Paul Prichard

The big questions: What is life like without Charlotte Edwards? During her tenure at Utilita Bowl, Edwards won seven trophies and improved countless cricketers. It was little surprise England came calling. Paul Prichard steps out of her shadow, with an impressive cast including James Hibberd, Beth Morgan and Ian Cox supporting him.

Player to watch: Last season, Vipers didn't win a match when Charli Knott wasn't playing. In 50-over cricket, she scored two fifties and a century in her effective style, plus 16 off-spin wickets. She has all the hallmarks of being Australia's next biggest superstar - and recently earned her first international call-up after a breakout winter in her homeland.

Young gun: Abi Norgrove captained England Under-19s to a World Cup semi-final over the winter. Offers maturity beyond her years and steady middle-order batting. Very difficult to dislodge when she is in full flow.

Final thought: Along with Edwards, senior players have moved on from the south coast. Charlie Dean, Emily Windsor, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Monaghan and Georgia Elwiss have all left, with little experience replacing them - with the exception of Naomi Dattani. There is plenty of young talent coming through, but can they step up? Ellyse Perry's two-match cameo is hugely exciting.

Squad: Georgia Adams (captain), Charli Knott, Ellyse Perry, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Freya Kemp, Nancy Harman, Linsey Smith, Rhianna Southby, Ella McCaughan, Mary Taylor, Freya Davies, Bex Tyson, Naomi Dattani, Megan Sturge, Ava Lee, Abi Norgrove, Daisy Mullan, Poppy Tulloch (rookie), Daisy Gibb (rookie).

Previewed by Alex Smith

Ellie Threlkeld takes charge of Lancashire's fortunes • Getty Images

Lancashire

Captain: Ellie Threlkeld

Head Coach: Chris Read

The big questions: Will this be Lancashire's year? They only progressed beyond the group stages of both 50-over and T20 cricket once combined in five years of regional cricket. But confidence is high that, following a winter's work and some key signings, they can make their mark immediately on English domestic cricket's new era.

Player to watch: Lancashire have signed two players from Central Sparks, or Warwickshire as they are now. First up, linchpin top order batter Eve Jones. If the experienced left-hander maintains her recent domestic form, Ellie Threlkeld's side will have a great chance of success. There won't be many better players without senior England recognition than Jones.

Young gun: Fast bowler Grace Potts has made the same journey from the West Midlands. She is on the verge of senior England honours having toured South Africa with them before Christmas. A sparkling summer will give the 22-year-old a great chance of debuting under new national coach Charlotte Edwards.

Squad: Ellie Threlkeld (captain), Olivia Bell, Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Phoebe Graham, Liberty Heap, Hannah Jones, Alana King, Emma Lamb, Ailsa Lister, Katie Mack, Fi Morris, Sophie Morris, Tara Norris, Hannah Rainey, Seren Smale.

Previewed by Graham Hardcastle

Sophie Luff will be Somerset's first professional women's captain • Getty Images

Somerset

Coach: Trevor Griffin

Captain: Sophie Luff

The big questions: It remains to be seen how Somerset cope without the outgoing Sophia Smale, Lauren Filer and Nat Wraith, while the availability of England players Heather Knight, Charlie Dean and Dani Gibson could prove the difference between success and failure. Can new signings Laura Jackson and Ellie Anderson successfully plug the gaps?

Player to watch: Amanda-Jade Wellington. The Australian leg spinner is back and determined to improve upon last year's standout debut season in England. Capable of turning it both ways, she is difficult to score against and has a habit of taking crucial wickets. An adept finisher, she can also be a matchwinner with the bat.

Young gun: Katie Jones. Long considered a precocious talent, the teenage wicketkeeper-batter is ready to realise her potential and establish herself as a regular in the senior side. Capable of scoring valuable mid-order runs, she helped England reach the ICC Under-19 T20 World Cup semi-finals in Malaysia last winter.

Final thought: Littered with international quality, a full-strength Somerset line-up would prove a match for all comers. That said, England call-ups will sap that strength and attaining the consistency of performance required to challenge will be dependent upon less experienced squad members stepping up to the plate. Youthful talent undoubtedly excites, but a lack of depth may hinder West Country prospects.

Squad: Heather Knight, Emma Corney, Sophie Luff, Fran Wilson, Rebecca Odgers, Charlie Dean, Dani Gibson, Alex Griffiths, Niamh Holland, Amelie Munday, Erin Vukusic, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Olivia Barnes, Katie Jones, Jess Hazell, Laura Jackson, Lola Harris, Chloe Skelton, Mollie Robbins, Ellie Anderson.

Previewed by Andrew Stockhausen

Sophia Dunkley drives through the covers for Surrey • Getty Images

Surrey

Captain: Bryony Smith

Head Coach: Johann Myburgh

The big questions: Surrey's predecessors, the South East Stars, were consistently one of the strongest sides in the country, but only had one Charlotte Edwards Trophy to show for it. Will some exceptionally smart new signings in Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Alice Monaghan from the Southern Vipers help them convert a series of second and third-places into silverware?

Player to watch: Alice Capsey is the type of cricketer that can take a game away from the opposition with the bat and ball. After a difficult winter with England, the 20-year-old will be looking to get off to a strong start with her home county to consolidate her position as a key player for England moving forward.

Young gun: Tilly Corteen-Coleman was The Hundred's youngest-ever player when she made her debut for the Southern Brave last year, aged just 16. She was part of the Stars' academy and instantly looked at home in the first team.

Final thought: Surrey have plenty of star quality with England players Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Wyatt-Hodge and Ryana MacDonald-Gay no doubt eager to get to work back in domestic ranks after they were on the winter tour to Australia.

Squad: Bryony Smith (captain), Alice Capsey, Kira Chathli, Priyanaz Chatterji, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Aylish Cranstone, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Tash Farrant, Phoebe Franklin, Danielle Gregory, Charlotte Lambert, Emma Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Bethan Miles, Alice Monaghan, Kalea Moore, Paige Scholfield, Jemima Spence, Alexa Stonehouse, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Previewed by Fred Atkins

Georgia Elwiss returns to the Midlands after a trophy-winning stint at Southern Vipers • Getty Images

The Blaze

Captain: Kirstie Gordon

Head Coach: Craig Cumming

The big questions: After winning their first trophy in the 2024 Charlotte Edwards Cup, how will The Blaze fare now that head coach Chris Guest has left to lead England's Under-19s Women? Can successor Craig Cumming, the ex-New Zealand Test batter, duplicate his success with Otago Sparks after two domestic 50-over titles in three years?

Player to watch: The return of former Loughborough Lightning captain Georgia Elwiss to the East Midlands after four trophy-laden seasons with Southern Vipers adds proven experience and availability to The Blaze squad. The 33-year-old former England all-rounder's 2024 campaign was among the best of her career, including 488 runs at 69.71 in the 50-over competition.

Young gun: Josie Groves has taken 20 List A wickets in the past two seasons yet the leg spinner has only just turned 20 and is still looking to realise her full potential both as a bowler and batter. An Under-19s World Cup finalist, she is likely to have a big part to play this season.

Final thought: Last year's 20-over champions and 50-over finalists two years ago, The Blaze have added a fourth current England player in Amy Jones to the squad with all-rounders Orla Prendergast (Ireland) and Heather Graham (Australia) sharing overseas duties. Stung by failing to make the knock-out stage in last season's 50-over competition, they will be eager to put that right.

Squad: Kirstie Gordon (captain), Grace Ballinger, Sarah Glenn, Georgie Boyce, Josie Groves, Cassidy McCarthy, Lucy Higham, Sarah Bryce, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Tammy Beaumont, Kathryn Bryce, Prisha Thanawala, Charley Phillips, Marie Kelly, Michaela Kirk, Ella Claridge, Georgia Elwiss, Amy Jones, Olivia Baker, Amy Wheeler, Scarlett Hughes, Heather Graham, Orla Prendergast.

Previewed by Jon Culley

Davina Perrin is one to watch in an exciting year at Edgbaston • ICC via Getty Images

Warwickshire

Captain: Georgia Davis

Head Coach: Ali Maiden

The big question: There is a tangible excitement around Edgbaston at the full integration of the women's team into the county set up. Now can the players deal with the element of pressure that comes with expectation - and serious investment by the club - and deliver success?

Player to watch: Georgia Davis. Off-spinner Davis has thoroughly vindicated her decision to quit the police for full-time cricket by rising into the England set-up. Just back from an England A tour to Australia, Birmingham-born Davis will be looking to captain her beloved Warwickshire to success and pile up wickets to advance her international career.

Young gun: Davina Perrin. Warwickshire will look to 18-year-old Perrin for big runs at the top of the order. The Wolverhampton-born batter is an exciting stroke-player and will take confidence from her productive England U19s World Cup campaign in Malaysia in January which earned her a late call up for the A Tour to Australia.

Final thought: Edgbaston has a big place in the history of women's cricket and all at the club would love the women's team to add to that by hitting the ground running. There is talent in the squad and much experience in the coaching set up with Ali Maiden (Head Coach), Darren Franklin (Assistant Coach) and Kabir Ali (Bowling Coach). A new chapter beckons: Bring it on!