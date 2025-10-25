There are legspinners, and there is Alana King

You can tell when a legspinner is in rhythm. It's a sight to behold when they get the ball to rip away from the right-hand batter. Add drift to the mix, and the spectacle reaches another level.

Annerie Dercksen found this out the hard way on Saturday , against Alana King . Dercksen was on the front foot, looking like she wanted to drive inside-out. She may even have been in a good position to middle the ball, had it not kept drifting into her and bowled her after beating her inside edge.

It's hard enough to play a legspinner when you know where the ball will land. When you're never quite sure... well, that's what happened to Chloe Tryon off the very next ball. She looked in a pretty good position for a front-foot flick towards mid-on or thereabouts, until King's in-drift kicked in, forcing her to play around her front pad and chip a catch straight to short midwicket.

King was all over South Africa , landing her legbreaks exactly where she desired, laughing at the notion that wristspinners' wickets tend to come at the cost of runs and control. At the cost of runs? How about figures of 4 for 0 in 2.3 overs?

South Africa had come into this Women's World Cup 2025 match against Australia with one of the best-performing top orders against legspin in recent years. Since the start of 2023, five members of their top seven in this match - Tazmin Brits (80.00), Sune Luus (77.50), Marizanne Kapp (66.33), Laura Wolvaardt (58.33) and Tryon (57.00) - had had 50-plus averages against this style of bowling.

Those numbers hadn't fazed Australia in the least. They brought King on as early as the 12th over of South Africa's innings. She had come on as early against Pakistan too, but before this World Cup, the last time she had bowled this early in an ODI was back in October 2023.

And King, right from the start, had the ball on an almost literal string. If her first two wickets, of Luus and Kapp, had come against batters looking to take her on, these two fully showcased her artistry.

She took just 21 balls - a record for Women's ODIs where ball data is available - to complete her five-wicket haul, and by the time she was done she had taken the first seven-wicket haul in a Women's World Cup game.

Six games into this World Cup, King has 13 wickets at 12.92. And an economy rate of 3.57.

King's final wicket showcased the other quality that sets the best legspinners apart: big, ripping turn. Nadine de Klerk knew she could expect in-drift, and seemed to have the threat of lbw in her mind. It meant, however, that her feet were firmly cemented, nowhere near the ball when it ripped across the face of her bat to hit the top of off stump.

King had figures of 7 for 18, the best by an Australia bowler in ODIs, bettering her team-mate Ellyse Perry (7 for 22) and her head coach Shelley Nitschke (7 for 24). All seven of her wickets had come off legbreaks.

"I've become more consistent with my stock ball and I trust that," King told the broadcaster. "It has been my go-to ball and has given me my reward."

It wasn't all that long ago that Georgia Wareham was ahead of King in the pecking order of Australia's legspinners. That Wareham could lengthen the batting strengthened her case. But King's bowling has improved leaps and bounds, and she has also demonstrated an ability to hit sixes with great frequency - she hit six of them in just 31 balls in an ODI series in India in 2023-24. She has made herself hard to look past. King has been an ever-present in Australia's XI during this World Cup, while Wareham has played just the three games, and didn't even get to bowl against South Africa.

"She's been fantastic," Nitschke said about King's growth. "She's a big-game player and when she's up and about, she brings a lot of energy to the team. She obviously burst onto the scene a couple of years ago and had a really strong Ashes for us and has continued to perform particularly in this format. So fantastic to see her out there tonight, still performing for us in the middle of a World Cup and a big game."