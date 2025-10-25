Stats - Seven-star King's all-time high, another low for South Africa
It was the 15th straight win for Australia in ODI World Cups, while South Africa registered their lowest ODI total against Australia
Alana King ran through South Africa • Getty Images
15 - Consecutive wins for Australia at the Women's World Cup since their defeat against India in the 2017 semi-final. They have equalled their own record of 15 straight wins across the 1997 and 2000 editions, which was ended by New Zealand in the final of the 2000 edition.
97 - South Africa's lowest total against Australia in women's ODIs. Their previous lowest was 105 in Adelaide in 2024.
24 - Overs in which South Africa were bowled out in Indore, the fourth-shortest innings in women's ODI World Cups. South Africa feature three times in the top four entries, which includes the 69 all out in 20.4 overs in their first game against England in this tournament.
7 for 18 - Alana King's bowling figures on Saturday against South Africa are the first seven-for in the history of the women's ODI World Cups, breaking a long-standing record of 6 for 10 by Jackie Lord of New Zealand in 1982.
King's returns were also the best for an Australian in women's ODIs. She is the third Australia bowler to take a seven-for in women's ODIs after Shelley Nitschke and Ellyse Perry.
21 - Balls King took to complete her second ODI five-for. This is the fastest recorded five-for in women ODIs, breaking the record of Ireland's Aimee Maguire, who did so in 23 balls against England in 2024.
39 - Wickets by both Marizanne Kapp and Megan Schutt in ODI World Cups, the joint-second most in the tournament history, equaling Lyn Fullston and only behind Jhulan Goswami with 43 wickets.
Namooh Shah is a stats analyst at ESPNcricinfo