Delhi Capitals opt to bowl in Eliminator against Gujarat Giants; both teams unchanged

Toss Delhi Capitals opt to bowl vs Gujarat Giants

GG captain Ashleigh Gardner said that she would have preferred to bat first anyway - all of their five wins this season have come batting first. Rodrigues, meanwhile, said that "any target looks chaseable" on the pitch, which will be used for the first time this season.

GG finished second on the table, and are coming off a three-match winning streak. DC won three out of their last four games, and went ahead of Mumbai Indians (MI) to secure their place in the Eliminator.

This will be DC's first time in an Eliminator, having previously gone directly to the final as a result of topping the table. GG had qualified for the Eliminator last season too, where they lost to MI.

During the pitch report, former India captain Mithali Raj said the pitch was "dry underneath", and that there could be bounce on offer. She also said it was a "good track to bat on".

GG beat DC both times when they faced each other in the league stage.

Gujarat Giants XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ash Gardner (capt), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh