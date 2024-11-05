Yorkshire sign Jack White from Northants

Yorkshire have signed Northamptonshire seamer Jack White on a two-year contract after activating a clause in his contract allowing him to move to a Division One club.

White, 32, only made his debut in 2020 but has built a strong record, particularly in red-ball cricket where he has taken 114 wickets 25.18.

"I'm incredibly honoured and extremely excited to begin this new chapter with Yorkshire," White said. "Headingley is a special place to play and having had discussions with the coach and the leaders of the club I'm looking forward to continuing to develop my game and playing my part in achieving success for Yorkshire."

Yorkshire finished second in Division Two last season, securing a return to the top flight for the first time since 2022.

Gavin Hamilton, general manager of cricket for Yorkshire, said: "We're delighted Jack has committed his future to Yorkshire. He is a brilliant addition to the team - offering up another dimension to our bowling attack.

"He's someone who puts in the hard work and came into the professional game at a later stage of his development. He is the kind of player and person who will continue to add to our dressing room, and we look forward to working with him at the club."

Northamptonshire said they were "disappointed" to lose White, who was under contract until the end of the 2025 season.