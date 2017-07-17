Dhawan to replace injured Vijay for Sri Lanka
A wrist injury that had troubled M Vijay during the home series against Australia has resurfaced to rule him out of the upcoming Sri Lanka Tests. He has been replaced by Shikhar Dhawan in the 16-man squad. Vijay complained of pain in his right wrist while playing a preparatory match and the BCCI medical team has advised him to continue his rehabilitation programme.
Vijay had missed only one Test - against Australia in Bengaluru - out of India's long home season of 13 and later revealed he had been playing with a fractured wrist. He was subsequently ruled out of the IPL and flew to the UK for surgery. Vijay had also picked up an injury on the left shoulder during the final Test against England in Chennai, making him sit on the sidelines for a month.
Dhawan was originally left out of the squad for Sri Lanka despite his impressive form in the Champions Trophy last month, making way for back-up opener Abhinav Mukund. The two left-handers and KL Rahul, also returning from a shoulder injury, will be India's opening options for the three Tests beginning July 26 in Galle.
Mediocre player, coaching staff and even the selectors (MSK Prasad) suit all the captains-coach as they can be easily bent to their demands. Remember Dhoni had his way to remove Mohinder Amaranth from the chairman of selectors back in 2011/12 when he didn't like his shirt's color(being sarcastic here), but just because he didn't give into his wish. I think it is the right time now to make him chief selector again if we want to see deserving players in the team.
Shastri I feel will persuade Kohli to make prudent selections which is the only area Kohli lacks as a captain IMO. Everything else i.e. his aggression, backing of players at least close to him & his overall passion for the game are fine traits which were missing in Dhoni in tests. Because Ravi knows very well that against better teams the core of our batting unit is fluffy as shown up during Oz series at home. Mukund,Rahane,Ishant,Saha etc are soft players who cannot stand up to challenges and their weak body language does not help. So if results don't come RS-Kohli way they will be under more scrutiny than any other captain-coach combo in recent times given the coach fiasco panned out over the last month.
I guess the interesting thing to see now would be who would open come July 26? Mukund was the chosen first choice reserve opener. In case of injury, he should be the first choice. But with Dhawan arriving, would they stick to their first choice? If Dhawan opens meaning he is better in selector's views, then why was Dhawan not chosen in the first place? They did the same thing in CT when Dinesh Karthik was not even in the first choice 15. And when he got in due to injury to Pandey, they parachuted him ahead of everybody else and played him at the No 4 position. If he was so good, why was he not chosen in the first place? This board is just becoming comedy of errors. Let the comedy continue. Cant Wait To See. Cheers!
karthik u wrong rahane scored 188 vs nz very capable will be needed in outside Asia tours
The current Indian selectors under MSK Prasad are the laziest ever! Looks like they do not watch any domestic cricket and pick names from old stats irrespective of how the players have performed in the last few years. That's why Rahane got into the Champions Trophy squad but could not get a game and the team for West Indies did not blood new players when there was a golden opportunity. They should have picked a new face to keep Rahul and Mukund on their toes instead of recalling Dhawan whose performances in Tests have been very inconsistent.
Selectors are to be blamed here because they succumb to Kohli's demands during the selection. Why can't they stand up and say no to these players? I can't understand why they fear Kohli so much . We need a strong BCCI president to stop all these non sense here.
I agree with Karthik here. Same is happening in the coaching aswell where mediocre staff is preferred over the legends.
It is amply clear that Kohli prefers mediocre players who can be under his grip. Rahane, Saha, Ishant etc I do not know what his problem is with talented players like Pant, Nair, Manish , SS Iyer etc who should be the fulcrum of our middle order given that they are at their peak. Dropping Nair after a 300 is absolutely ridiculous and unacceptable from Kohli. Rahane has gone w/o a major inns during the whole home season and yet he's picked over several deserving players.
@SACHIN:"The only opener who could be thought about were Priyank Panchal and Gautam Gambhir, with Parthiv a dark horse probably." Priyank Panchal would have been the perfect choice for Sri Lanka given his batting record last season in Ranji Trophy 2016/2017: 1310 runs @ average of 87.33 at 27 years of age he is a genuine opening batsmen for test cricket unlike "Shaky"Shikhar Dhawan or "Nohit" Rohit Sharma in test cricket and what can be said about Abhinav Mukund the less the better. Priyank Panchal has the ability and powers of concentration and focus to really become one of India's all time great opening batsmen even better than Sunil Gavaskar at his best. Virat Kohli knows that true test cricketers like Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, A. Rahane and Priyank Panchal will embarrass him by out batting against him which is why he settles for third class players like Shikhar Dhawan and Abhinav Mukund so when they fail he can say it was the other guys fault that India failed.
Oh Dhawan again! Why can't we pick a new opener and test him out? Don't we have another opener in domestic setup at all apart from Dhawan, Vijay, Mukund and Rahul?
When you have MSK Prasad as your chief selector, you can expect these kind of comical stuffs.
Someone mentioned R.Sharma for openers role ..ha ha ..The way he played against some of the capable swing bowlers bring laughter to his fans and nightmare to him..
Delhi boys Ishanth and Dawan are not right pick.. Is kholi need his delhi friends in the team when he is captain?.
Really lost the interest to follow Indian cricket. Dawan is shaky player when pitch doing something. Kholi bought back his friends dawan and rohith. Shastri and Kholi going to kill Indian cricket on long run. when new players going to get a chance?. If you not giving a chance to new players against weak SL?.
@karthik : The team you suggested will do well in flat tracks and bundle out cheaply in swinging or seaming conditions. Also, this is a test team not a T20 team to go with people like SS Iyer, Pant, Manish. Its the players who can buckle down like Rahane and Saha will thrive in tough conditions. Look at england test team as an example
Just like they worked out a plan to kick kumble out, I predict a plan to kick Pujara out(they were almost successful last time)... good luck pujara.. and Indian cricket.. if pujara is some how discouraged in the team set up and kicked out.. I will stop following this Indian cricket..
India need to replace Murali Vijay as he is not very consistent and now seems to be suffering from injuries too frequently at 33 years of age to be considered a test cricketer. India should have considered Karun Nair instead of the inconsistent Shikhar Dhawan or Abhinav Mukund are neither are young nor appropriate for test cricket. Shreyas Iyer should have been given this task of opening the batting for India. Why is a 22 year old quality opener being sidelined for Shikhar Dhawan whom has been give lots of test matches at 23 tests and is only averaging 38.52 Abhinav Mukund isn't even worthy of playing for India in test cricket as a batting average of 18.91 shows. India are simply wasting their time trying to make these two openers just like Rohit Sharma whom will never be a test opening batsmen and is to impatient to even be considered a test cricketer. Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Abhinav Mukund are a waste of space on overseas tours as opening batsmen in test cricket.
Both Sharmas above age 30 are playing international cricket for years now. One is yet to prove his TALENT while the other one has already made a world record of taking lowest number of wickets in so many matches.
The bowling department can do with a few changes and fresh faces in the team. Ishant Sharma was a very good bowler when he started but he was unable to do justice to his potential. A few odd memorable spells do not justify the talent he showed when he started is career. After so any years, it is unlikely that he will do any better, so better give these chances to younger bowlers.
Wow, this man's born with some serious luck! After consistent failures in tests, when he FNALLY lost his place, here he is again thanks to an ill-timed injury to Vijay. Gotta feel for Mukund, he'll probably miss out now that Dhawan is back in the mix
Selectors love Sharmas, I am also in love with one sharma... :():
Dhawan was dropped because of lack of performance. He was a suprise incclusion in CT though he was the best player in the tournament he was not able to perform well in WI since the wicket did little bit. He is an average player in test and was not consistent at all. He did not have any performances to back up his selection. So sad that indian team is playing with their friends. Hope i can get selected if i get to know Kholi.
KL Rahul | SS Iyer | Pujara | Kohli | Nair |Rohit/Manish | Pant | Ashwin | Jadeja | Bhuvi | Kuldeep | Shardul Thakur/ Yadav would be a gun test team on any day. There is KL who can moderate his play according to the situation. SS Iyer will be an aggressive option. Pujara as the rock and stabilizer. Kohli the enforcer. Nair will tackle spinners in the middle. Rohit / Manish again will be an attacking option at 6 and Pant as we all know can smash the opponents to force the initiative if top order has decent partnerships. Rahane, Saha, Ishant, Mukund are all meek players who will buckle under the slightest bit of pressure. Hardik on overseas tours can replace any of the 3 frontline spinners to double as a bowler too.
Ideally india needs a fit vijay back for test series vs South africa. Vijay is a proven player in oversees conditions. He knows where exactly his off stump is. So dont mind vijay missing this series.
LOL. Ishant Sharma again. What did he do to deserve so many chances. Can't bowl, field and bat. Playing cricket from 10 years still he can't pickup wickets.
Hopefully pujara doesn't. Get dropped like the last time when shastri was coach. His patient batting is very much required for India in all conditions.
K L Rahul , Parthiv Patel , Pujara , Kohli , Rahane , Shreyas Iyer , H Pandya, R Ashwin , R Jadeja, K Yadav , U Yadav
if dhawan was right handed he would have been out of the team 5 years ago. bitter truth.
Someone up there sure loves dhawan. This is goof luck for dhawan but extremely bad luch for the indian team. Earlier Dhoni made it a point to pick dhawan regardless of performance. And now after Dhoni is gone, the selectors did the sensible thing and dropped him but he is back once again. The worst part is that he will make a lucky 50 or so and will most likely block a youngsters place in the team for a few more years. Anyway I am sure India will win the series so that isn't an issue but would have loved to have seen a youngster given a chance.
Dhawan is a leftie and experienced and he will open with Rahul followed by Pujara Kohli Rahane Saha aswin jadeja Bhuvi Umesh Kuldeep/shami.
There is no place for pandya and had Vijay been fit India would have no left hand bat at the top. Too bad jayant and karun Nair won't make it. If Rahane fails Kohli will try to get Rohit in. Shastri would not back Pujara. So it looks like India will play with a few loose bats. Shikar and Rohit in tests. Overseas pandya might replace aswin or jadeja. This was the series to try out others like shreyas iyer pant and basil ...maybe for ODIs they will. Abinav did not look good when he last played. This team will be tired by the 2019 wc. Let's see.
Pant has 83 average in tesr but he is not in team.His talent is wasted.also our lara is nair is playing in Ranji.
India don't need quick bowlers for this tour. They need batsmen. Team should be - Rohit / Dhawan, Rahul / Mukund, Pujara, Kohli, Rahane, Pandya, Saha, Ashwin, Jadeja, Kuldeep / Ishant Sharma, Yadav/Shami/Bhuvi.
This way, pace bowlers will have sufficient break and they will stay fresh for future tours. In first place, we do not need to select four pace bowlers for SL or Balgladesh tours. Three were enough. Make one play with one all-rounder Pandya or two without all-rounder Pandya. Make three spinners play in sub-continent surfaces.
Shreyas Iyer would be a tempting pick, but in my opinion, this choice is better, since we need to groom future players to handle seaming tracks. As such, they play Ranji matches on turning tracks, and so this SL series would simply be an extension and not really a good learning curve. However against SA, the game changes drastically. I would rather have Iyer scoring ducks (not that he will) and learning from those in SA, than scoring tons and tons of runs and wasting time in SL.
But not really satisfied with Dhawan here. Ideally would have wanted to pick Priyank Panchal, just to give him a chance in the international setup. Mukund has grown old - he should have got chances waaaay earlier - and wasted.
Jaggi is another middle order player, so no place. Pant needs to mature more, as seen against WI, before picking him for international stage.
All in all, expected selections... Hoping for a solid performance. All the best!
Kohli will play lads like pandya ,dhawan,Rohit,ishant in tests against SL who after losing odi series are on verge of losing lone test as well.when they tour sa later this year he will have to go back to players like mukund,pujara,kuldeep,bhuvi after getting thrashing from southafrica
The reason Mukund was picked was to make sure SS Iyer or Karun Nair would not get a chance even if both Vijay and KL gets injured. That is precisely whats unfolding. Pathetic job of selections by Kohli and selectors. If not now when will you give someone like Iyer, Nair, Pant, Shardul Thakur etc. Ishant Sharma will be perennial learner in the team with ineffective out-swingers outside the off-stump.
Shreyas Iyer is far better opener than Dhawan and Mukund.
A fair chance indeed for Dhawan to make it count for the team and make a place for himself in the test side too. Eagerly waiting to see the man scoring who hit a marvelous century in his debut test match.
It is strange that Ishank Jaggi, a very stylish and technically correct player is not even considered to be included in the team even as a regular player is included
Rahane or Rohit...? A million dollar question.... Rest of the team is settled .... Dhawan, Rahul,Pujara, Kohli, ........ , Saha, Ashwin, Jadeja, Bhuvi, Yadav, Shami.
Make no mistake, he will score runs against a pedestrian Sri Lankan attack, but will badly against top teams, rinse and repeat. I don't when they will learn. Selectors seriously lack some imagination.
Rohit Sharma at 30, with not so impressive test record after repeated chances and Shreyas Iyer with an impressive first class record and all of 22. Whom would you rather pick? A regressive selection by the selectors.
Shreyas Iyer would have been a good choice but he is in the A team touring South Africa. Selectors may be wanting to see his consistency in A team for some more time before drafting him in the Test side. Besides there are many other youngsters in the A side, which can give selectors good options. Dhawan may need to prove his consistency in all conditions, for him to find a regular place in the test side. Rahul and Vijay have been quite consistent and he may find it difficult to find a place when Vijay regains fitness. Besides there is Rohit Sharma coming back from injury. Will be interesting to see who features as openers in the playing 11.
@ARUN, yes if vijay gets dropped like kumble because kohli don't like him, then u r right but I feel in a normal case class player getting dropped is rare except if u have another class player in the bench but I don't feel at the moment there is any other opener who can perform well in overseas and snatch place of vijay but I hope our bench also performs like vijay.
make rahane as permanent opener, hes composed with good technique,and rohit bates at 5
The best Indian side to take on SL is :- Rahul, Dhawan, Pujara, Kohli, Rahane, Saha, Ashwin, Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar, Shami, Umesh Yadav.
All Dhawan need is just one 50+ score to ensure his place for next 10 games. Ishant lacks maturity even after playing 75+ test matches, it's sad considering that he only plays test matches, it feels like he has just debuted.
Vijay has reached that stage where he will be laid low by injuries for as long as he wants to play. Fitness was never his strong suit. Time for him to hang up his boots. That said, Dhawan as a replacement is a bad decision. He was dropped in the first place for a reason. After some success in CT, his trough has already began with a string of low scores in the ODI series in WI, as he probably feels content and secure of his place for at least the next year or thereabouts.
Mark my words. The current team management will ask Pujara to open so as to give Rohit a chance in the playing XI..a couple of failures and Pujara will be dropped unceremoniously.that is what is likely to happen with the current regime's thinking..
@RAJARAMAN: That's exactly my point. In a fair world, Vijay should get a look in after the injury. In an unfair world, where players like Raina, Dhawan, Rohit are given umpteen chances at the expense of others, Vijay is going to miss out because he does not command the same kind of affinity that the other players have with their captains. He's probably going to be forgotten by the time the tour ends because he is neither 'super talented' like Rohit in the eyes of the captain, nor is he the blue eyed boy of the Captain, like Dhawan.
@NVSKIS8186839: I've seen far too many players fading out of the team without being given enough opportunities, Jaffer, SS Das, Akash Chopra .... are some of the names that spring to mind immediately and if you see, all of them are openers. One can only hope Vijay doesn't go out the same way.
Surely iyer is better but we first need to look into this series and we need experience and hitting abilities of dhawan
Shreyas Iyer is NOT an opener in first-class cricket. These IPL fans would have known that had they followed a tiny bit of domestic cricket.
Dhawan, may work this time, he always does well overseas. I still feel that if Rohit can work on his fitness regime a la like Kohli , he can be touted as an alternative for Kohli as captain . Kohli can focus on batting.
Shreyas Iyer is the best choice as an opener. He is far better than Dhawan and also Mukund.
Rohit can at the most become a no 6 batsman in test cricket with his current form and technique.
@SARAVANAN PANDIAN,the way rohit got out in CT Final, I doubt his defensive technique and frankly speaking his def technique and reflex gone down from before, so I think dhawan is better option than rohit in opening.
It is easier to learn and rectify the mistakes when one is young. Some of the great cricketeers started their career when they were very young. In this context it is very late for the likes of Dhavan and Rohit Sharma to become class players in test cricket. Equally, if the talented crickeeters are not given an an oppertunity at an young age, they may be lost for ever. Rahul may be a lucky one.
@ARUN, It is not curtains for vijay bec dhawan's 50 in this series won't create any mark but yes if dhawan gets good runs in sa, then there is a chance of vijay getting droped but shikhar is unlikely to get good runs in overseas with his present technique and form. Also u mentioned youngsters but according to my knowledge I don't think we have got worldclass young openers in bench but please let me know if there is any. So I think it is just a injury extension for vijay and he is our best test opener now along with rahul.
@ARUN ... No, it is not curtains for Vijay ... when Rohit can into the team after several injuries, why not Vijay? One thing for sure, Vijay has missed out on a run-feast in SL!!
@jinny: don't compare pant with Lewis. Lewis played in home ground. For pant this is the first overseas tour and 2nd international match in his career. Just look at his first class performance then speak. What a foolish comparison between pant and hit and miss Lewis who scored single digit in odi series and scored century with lots of life. Go improve ur cricket knowledge
s iyer, mukund, Pujara, rahane(C), Nair, pant(wk), Pandya, Mishra, Kuldeep, Umesh, Shami. This team is enough to win against SL
It would be interesting to see who opens for India along with Rahul given that Mukund was the preferred choice in squad of 15
Rohit rahul Pujara Kohli Rahane Ashwin saha jaddu kuldeep shami umesh.
Nothing much to discuss here mate. What IND should do is rest all the front line players and send a new team. Here we have got Lakmal, DIlruwan, Thisara to treat them well. They know the value of hospitality. Please let Sanath knows the bowling combination your players like to play. He will arrange it for you guys, SL cricket is here to give a good training for upcoming players and teams. ZIM is in the training and they are close to get the diploma. This is a good opportunity for your next generation.
Selectors should not forget that the top X1 they have got are the major reason why india came to no1 and they should make sure that they have got similar qualilty for thier replacements if anyone get injured. As far as now they have got qulaity players like bhuvi, kuldeep in the bench of similar quality but they lack a quality replacement opener and a middle order batsman which they need to find and groom especially for overseas conditions if anyone get injured.
What a lucky break for Dhawan. I don't know why people are hyping Shreyas Iyer... He is a middle order batsman and a fair bit inconsistent. The only opener who could be thought about were Priyank Panchal and Gautam Gambhir, with Parthiv a dark horse probably. Priyank is a true domestic heavy weight when u consider opening batsmen. Abhinav Mukund might be successful in SL conditions but has not proven himself to be an international level opener.
I am really not sure why india is taking this seriously. Please send any ranji team and they will win the series easily.
Why not send a team with new faces because SL is not strong at the moment.
Dhawan and test cricket cannot be used in one sentence. Well, if Ishant Sharma can play for so long without being axed anyone can! Lost all hope on this team and this board.
That's it. It is curtains for Vijay's international career. When he is fit, he won't have the door open for him. Rahul is already there and Dhawan will score a 40 or 50 in one of the matches, which will be more than enough for him to re-cement his place. Even if Dhawan fails, they'll try a younger player, all in the name of building the team. Just wait and watch. Ill opportune time for Vijay to pick up this injury. It has happened to many Indian players in the past and now it is Vijay's turn.
When the original squad was announced, i heaved a sigh of relief that they didnt select Dhawan based on his CT form. But here we go... another chance to a batsman who will be found out on seaming and swinging pitches. Really lucky to be in the ODI and test squads due to injury to other openers. This was a perfect opportunity for the selectors to bring in some new faces who have done well in domestic cricket.
A Mukund will open with Rahul then given how the Indian management has operated over the last year. I also reckon that this is Mukund's last chance , he's been a domestic heavyweight, none of which has translated to International cricket. Good luck to him.
Under Kohli and Shastri - Mukund , Dhawan , Yuvi , Ishant , Nehra will make come back to indian team. Youngsters start dreaming for u r chance and concentrate of IPL. There is no room for u
people are talking about R Pant but seen him playing in T20 against WI Mediocre bowling side.... could see the difference clearly between Elvin Lewis and R Pant... whom people claiming next sensation in Indian Cricket..
Dhawan is a joke where is shreyas iyer
shreyas iyer should have been picked he is a young talent who as a very very very very very very impressive first class career and is mostly consistent
He is The One, Only One, Lucky One. Dhawan.
It's time to experiment in SL since they are at their lowest now. This is evident the way they are playing against ZIM..
I was hoping to see Sheyas Iyer into the side. Karun Nair is already left out . If you don't give these guy chance against the weaker sides, how are we going to build a strong team to counter Proteas , Aussie and English attacks in the forthcoming away series? Dhawan has time and again proven his shortcomings against quality attacks in tests and hence his selection is beyond any logic. Time to look beyond the old horses. We have a great pool of talented players but not ready to experiment.
Making him play with wrist and shoulder injury against aussies is mismanagement and promoting dhawan ahead of Mukund is clearly not in favour building team for the future.
Sorry for vijay...but dhawan is the correct option - is attacking, and can take the game away in a jiffy.....and frankly donot know why mukund was selected or what has he done domesticallt to merit that selection......i sincerely hope SL will provide wickets like those on the 2015 tour - they were fantastic, something in it for all trades of bowlers, evenly bounce and good for batting too...actually those wickets along with the wicket which we had in dharmsala for the 4th test vs aus were the ideal templates for future SC wickets...wish the BCCI take notice and improve our pitches...cheers and peace
I do not understand what is future planning in Test cricket - there are no WC2019 in sight to prepare. The match at hand is the most important one. So bring in your best and experienced cards that are available - age doesn't matter here. The youngsters will get their chance when places are available - you don't create space for them for the sake of it by removing the better (read Aged) player. The main criteria should be the best 11 on the day that are available - nothing else
Shikhar will score runs in Asia and make his way back for the overseas tours, where, as many have already pointed out, he's a walking wicket. Same old story.
Mukund must be preferred over Dhawan since he was picked first. But there's always the case for someone like Pujara to open as well, which could've meant Karun Nair could have come in for Vijay.
DK is the best option - He opened with Wasim Jaffer during 2007 UK tour and played well too....
New commers will take time to be groomed oldies must retire. Shikar old, rohit not a test material,
The gods are smiling upon dhawan. If the pitch is flat, dhawan will play once in a while but on even slightly bowler friendly pitches, he will struggle badly. Numbers don't matter because with his luck and tendency to play only to save his place in the team, dhawan ensures a decent average (example of his 100 against Sri Lanka in the recent CT, which India lost). Now apart from the lives and streaky runs that he gets, luck is favouring him even more by giving him chances through injuries to other players. Incredible. The force really is with him.
No future planning for India in tests persisting with oldies
Where is unmukt chand the best batsman in indian domestic circuit & was touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket why have BCCI completely ignored him. He is a much better replacement than shikhar dhawan.
Are you kidding me? Don't the selectors know in advance about injured players form and fitness? This shows how poor the setup itself. Vijay could have informed in advance about his injury but he won't.
Please give a chance to rishbh panth
Btw Shreyas Iyer would have been the best choice. Far better than Dhawan.
Dhawan is the luckiest player I have evere seen. Got lot of chances before getting dropped. Got chance in the CT because of Rahul's injury and now here. According to the India's playing XI selection policy recently, the player who is selected in the squad earlier gets to play. Eg.Dinesh Karthik was selected ahead of Rishabh Pant in the last series. Will they follow their policy this time? Even if they do, I think Rahul will get injured after 1 or 2 tests and then Dhawan will score a 50 and remain in side forever.
Dhawan is always scored runs in Asia but for overseas we need to find a better opner because Rahul and Vijay are injury prone and we all know Dhawan is walking wicket in test matches outside Asia.
Dhawan will surely play with kl bec mukund doesn't look a world class player. But worried abt vijay bec we cannot depend on shikar overseas. Hope he recovers soon
Don't worry Rahul will follow suit as he can hardly play more than two matches without getting injured. Dhawan would be easy meat if the wicket is remotely helpful to the bowlers.
I want rohit to open with kl rahul. who knows Rohit could be a hit in tests too.
any youngster with good fc record should've been selected, let dhawan concentrate on limited overs only
s.iyer is a better choice.. inject more youngsters plzzzz
What? Seriously? Dhawan is gud odi player but come on don't give him chances in tests. Give chance to Shreyas iyer
unlucky fellow and Dhawan very good form so no problem his absense for team
Good to see S Dhawan in TEST, he shall be part of 11 in first test itself. Best of Luck Mr Dhawan.
I am really worried about Vijay's injuries. We need Vijay and Rahul opening in SA. Dhawan or Mukund opening there means 1 down for nothing.
so who will be opening in first test along with Rahul. Mukund, Pujara or Rohit himself.
so who will be opening in first test along with Rahul. Mukund, Pujara or Rohit himself.
I am really worried about Vijay's injuries. We need Vijay and Rahul opening in SA. Dhawan or Mukund opening there means 1 down for nothing.
Good to see S Dhawan in TEST, he shall be part of 11 in first test itself. Best of Luck Mr Dhawan.
unlucky fellow and Dhawan very good form so no problem his absense for team
What? Seriously? Dhawan is gud odi player but come on don't give him chances in tests. Give chance to Shreyas iyer
s.iyer is a better choice.. inject more youngsters plzzzz
any youngster with good fc record should've been selected, let dhawan concentrate on limited overs only
I want rohit to open with kl rahul. who knows Rohit could be a hit in tests too.
Don't worry Rahul will follow suit as he can hardly play more than two matches without getting injured. Dhawan would be easy meat if the wicket is remotely helpful to the bowlers.
Dhawan will surely play with kl bec mukund doesn't look a world class player. But worried abt vijay bec we cannot depend on shikar overseas. Hope he recovers soon