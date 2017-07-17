India in Sri Lanka 2017 July 17, 2017

Dhawan to replace injured Vijay for Sri Lanka

A wrist injury that had troubled M Vijay during the home series against Australia has resurfaced to rule him out of the upcoming Sri Lanka Tests. He has been replaced by Shikhar Dhawan in the 16-man squad. Vijay complained of pain in his right wrist while playing a preparatory match and the BCCI medical team has advised him to continue his rehabilitation programme.

Vijay had missed only one Test - against Australia in Bengaluru - out of India's long home season of 13 and later revealed he had been playing with a fractured wrist. He was subsequently ruled out of the IPL and flew to the UK for surgery. Vijay had also picked up an injury on the left shoulder during the final Test against England in Chennai, making him sit on the sidelines for a month.

Dhawan was originally left out of the squad for Sri Lanka despite his impressive form in the Champions Trophy last month, making way for back-up opener Abhinav Mukund. The two left-handers and KL Rahul, also returning from a shoulder injury, will be India's opening options for the three Tests beginning July 26 in Galle.

  • Vijay8040 on July 18, 2017, 2:14 GMT

    Mediocre player, coaching staff and even the selectors (MSK Prasad) suit all the captains-coach as they can be easily bent to their demands. Remember Dhoni had his way to remove Mohinder Amaranth from the chairman of selectors back in 2011/12 when he didn't like his shirt's color(being sarcastic here), but just because he didn't give into his wish. I think it is the right time now to make him chief selector again if we want to see deserving players in the team.

  • karthik on July 18, 2017, 1:20 GMT

    Shastri I feel will persuade Kohli to make prudent selections which is the only area Kohli lacks as a captain IMO. Everything else i.e. his aggression, backing of players at least close to him & his overall passion for the game are fine traits which were missing in Dhoni in tests. Because Ravi knows very well that against better teams the core of our batting unit is fluffy as shown up during Oz series at home. Mukund,Rahane,Ishant,Saha etc are soft players who cannot stand up to challenges and their weak body language does not help. So if results don't come RS-Kohli way they will be under more scrutiny than any other captain-coach combo in recent times given the coach fiasco panned out over the last month.

  • jasprit on July 18, 2017, 1:20 GMT

    I guess the interesting thing to see now would be who would open come July 26? Mukund was the chosen first choice reserve opener. In case of injury, he should be the first choice. But with Dhawan arriving, would they stick to their first choice? If Dhawan opens meaning he is better in selector's views, then why was Dhawan not chosen in the first place? They did the same thing in CT when Dinesh Karthik was not even in the first choice 15. And when he got in due to injury to Pandey, they parachuted him ahead of everybody else and played him at the No 4 position. If he was so good, why was he not chosen in the first place? This board is just becoming comedy of errors. Let the comedy continue. Cant Wait To See. Cheers!

  • sbirad2169924 on July 18, 2017, 1:17 GMT

    karthik u wrong rahane scored 188 vs nz very capable will be needed in outside Asia tours

  • Prem on July 18, 2017, 0:15 GMT

    The current Indian selectors under MSK Prasad are the laziest ever! Looks like they do not watch any domestic cricket and pick names from old stats irrespective of how the players have performed in the last few years. That's why Rahane got into the Champions Trophy squad but could not get a game and the team for West Indies did not blood new players when there was a golden opportunity. They should have picked a new face to keep Rahul and Mukund on their toes instead of recalling Dhawan whose performances in Tests have been very inconsistent.

  • Vijay8040 on July 18, 2017, 0:13 GMT

    Selectors are to be blamed here because they succumb to Kohli's demands during the selection. Why can't they stand up and say no to these players? I can't understand why they fear Kohli so much . We need a strong BCCI president to stop all these non sense here.

  • Vijay8040 on July 18, 2017, 0:08 GMT

    I agree with Karthik here. Same is happening in the coaching aswell where mediocre staff is preferred over the legends.

  • karthik on July 17, 2017, 23:01 GMT

    It is amply clear that Kohli prefers mediocre players who can be under his grip. Rahane, Saha, Ishant etc I do not know what his problem is with talented players like Pant, Nair, Manish , SS Iyer etc who should be the fulcrum of our middle order given that they are at their peak. Dropping Nair after a 300 is absolutely ridiculous and unacceptable from Kohli. Rahane has gone w/o a major inns during the whole home season and yet he's picked over several deserving players.

  • john on July 17, 2017, 22:26 GMT

    @SACHIN:"The only opener who could be thought about were Priyank Panchal and Gautam Gambhir, with Parthiv a dark horse probably." Priyank Panchal would have been the perfect choice for Sri Lanka given his batting record last season in Ranji Trophy 2016/2017: 1310 runs @ average of 87.33 at 27 years of age he is a genuine opening batsmen for test cricket unlike "Shaky"Shikhar Dhawan or "Nohit" Rohit Sharma in test cricket and what can be said about Abhinav Mukund the less the better. Priyank Panchal has the ability and powers of concentration and focus to really become one of India's all time great opening batsmen even better than Sunil Gavaskar at his best. Virat Kohli knows that true test cricketers like Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, A. Rahane and Priyank Panchal will embarrass him by out batting against him which is why he settles for third class players like Shikhar Dhawan and Abhinav Mukund so when they fail he can say it was the other guys fault that India failed.

  • prahalad on July 17, 2017, 21:09 GMT

    Oh Dhawan again! Why can't we pick a new opener and test him out? Don't we have another opener in domestic setup at all apart from Dhawan, Vijay, Mukund and Rahul?

