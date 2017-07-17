Dhawan to replace injured Vijay for Sri Lanka

Play 00:54 Play 00:54 Quick Facts - Dhawan returns to the Test fold

A wrist injury that had troubled M Vijay during the home series against Australia has resurfaced to rule him out of the upcoming Sri Lanka Tests. He has been replaced by Shikhar Dhawan in the 16-man squad. Vijay complained of pain in his right wrist while playing a preparatory match and the BCCI medical team has advised him to continue his rehabilitation programme.

Vijay had missed only one Test - against Australia in Bengaluru - out of India's long home season of 13 and later revealed he had been playing with a fractured wrist. He was subsequently ruled out of the IPL and flew to the UK for surgery. Vijay had also picked up an injury on the left shoulder during the final Test against England in Chennai, making him sit on the sidelines for a month.

Dhawan was originally left out of the squad for Sri Lanka despite his impressive form in the Champions Trophy last month, making way for back-up opener Abhinav Mukund. The two left-handers and KL Rahul, also returning from a shoulder injury, will be India's opening options for the three Tests beginning July 26 in Galle.

